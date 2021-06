On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Ford announced that it will be making an electric version of the Explorer, its best-selling SUV. An electric Ford Explorer would be the first large electric SUV available on the market. Although there are three-row electric SUV’s on the market, the third row is typically more a checked box than an actual place adults would want to sit. It would join Ford’s EV lineup including the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning. As demand for electric vehicles grows, an electric Ford Explorer would certainly be a hit.