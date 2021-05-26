Time is not yet right to relaunch European sky initiative, EU Commissioner says

MADRID (Reuters) - The conditions are not yet right to attempt to relaunch the European single sky project, which sought to reduce fragmentation of the continent’s airspace, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.

“We don’t want the European single sky to be a Don Quijote fight, we want the project to work,” he told a panel in Madrid, adding that the project faced significant opposition from military and diplomatic interests over the past 15 years.