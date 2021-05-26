Cancel
Cars

2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive: Bigger Isn’t Necessarily Better

MotorTrend Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Volkswagen first announced it would bring a subcompact SUV to the U.S., we harbored hopes we'd get the nifty little T-Roc, a cool crossover from the automaker's European lineup. Instead of the T-Roc, though—or at least something derived from its bones—we were surprised and perhaps a little disappointed to learn the 2022 Volkswagen Taos is based on the same platform as the larger Tiguan. The Tiguan is not exactly a favorite of ours; we rank it number 12 out of 13 compact SUVs. But now that we've had our first drive in a production-spec Taos, we see why VW did what it did. Basing the Taos on the Tiguan pays dividends in space and practicality, but it also extracts a penalty in driver appeal and value.

