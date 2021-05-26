Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brazil formal job growth this year approaches the 1 million mark

By Jamie McGeever
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy added just under 121,000 formal jobs in April, official figures showed on Wednesday, lifting the total new positions created in the first four months of the year to almost 1 million.

Net job growth in April was 120,935, lower than the 172,500 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but the second highest figure for that month in the past eight years, Economy Ministry figures showed.

Some 1.38 million positions were created in the month and 1.26 million were cut. This means Brazil created a net 957,889 new formal jobs in the first four months of the year, the most for any Jan-April period in at least a decade.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had said on Tuesday that job creation will be one of the main engines of growth for the economy, adding that the mark of 2 million new posts should be reached pretty quickly.

These figures do not include the near-40 million undocumented workers in Brazil who do not have formal employment registration.

The figures for April were led by the services sector, which created a net 57,610 new positions, around half of the total. Construction accounted for 22,224 net new positions and industry 19,884, the ministry said.

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose to 40.3 million in April, the highest April reading since 2015, according ministry figures.

Earnings rose too, with the average monthly salary of new jobs created up 2.5% in real terms from the prior month to an unadjusted 1,855.52 reais ($350).

($1 = 5.30 reais)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1#Earnings Growth#Total Employment#Brasilia#Net Job Growth#Economy Ministry Figures#Economists#Job Creation#Official Figures#Construction#Real Terms#April#Undocumented Workers#Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Country
Brazil
Related
Technologynewsverses.com

Brazil sees ICT recruitment growth in 2021

Brazil’s info know-how and communications (ICT) sector has seen unprecedented development in job creation within the first three months of 2021 regardless of the native expertise hole, in line with a brand new report. Some 52.743 professionals had been employed within the first quarter of 2021, a threefold improve in...
Worldkdal610.com

Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico back G7 global tax reform proposal

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Indonesian, South African and Mexican finance ministers expressed support on Thursday for an overhaul of international tax rules to make companies pay their fair share in a more globalised and digitalised business world. In a joint article with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Finance...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Brazil Startup Buser Raises $138 Million From LGT, Softbank and Others

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian intercity bus startup Buser said on Thursday it had raised 700 million reais ($138 million) from LGT Lightrock, Softbank, Monashees and other venture capital firms to fund new services aimed at a ten-fold expansion next year. The travel app, which now serves nearly 4 million...
Economywhtc.com

Analysis: Mexico seen diluting tax reform to avoid Colombia-style discontent

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s government, in an effort to protect the country’s nascent economic recovery and avoid the type of violent unrest seen in Colombia, has softened a planned tax reform, just as a recent electoral setback seems to confirm the need for caution. Mexico’s finance ministry has for...
Businessktwb.com

Brazil inflation to peak in June or July – economy ministry official

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has some “issues” with inflation right now, but it will peak in June or July then fall toward the central bank’s target range thanks to combined monetary and fiscal policy action, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Wednesday. Special secretary to the ministry Adolfo Sachsida...
WorldForexTV.com

Mainland-Norway GDP Recovers In April

Mainland-Norway expanded in April after contracting for three straight months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a revised 0.4 percent fall in the previous month. Overall Norway GDP also expanded 0.3 percent, offsetting a 0.3 percent drop a month ago. Consumption...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Brazil inflation in May rises above 8%, highest since Sept 2016

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Brazil scaled 8% in May for the first time in more than four years, figures showed on Wednesday, a figure higher than economists had forecast which will likely confirm another punchy interest rate hike from the central bank next week. The 0.8% monthly rate...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Berkshire Hathaway to buy $500 million stake in Brazil's Nubank -- WSJ

Brazil's digital bank operator Nu Pagamentos SA said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to buy $500 million of its shares, as digital banking expands quickly in Latin America's largest economy. The investment is accompanied by another, $250 million deal that includes various domestic and foreign investors, Nu said. Both deals were...
Public Healthwhtc.com

Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine – minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil will receive a first batch of 3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday. Queiroga said export of the vaccines, developed by J&J’s Janssen subsidiary, from the United States still...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hiring barely hit by Spanish minimum-wage hike - report

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s historic 22% minimum wage hike in 2019 led to a reduction of barely 1% of its employment, far less than some analysts had forecast, a Bank of Spain report published on Tuesday showed. The finding is the latest to add weight to a growing...
Economyq957.com

World Bank slashes GDP growth forecasts for the Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – The World Bank has slashed its Philippine growth projection for this year due to a deeper-than-expected contraction in the first quarter and the reimposition of stricter quarantine measures in the capital region to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. While growth in the Philippines remains on track...
EconomyBloomberg

Pandemic, Taxes Pinching Indian Consumers’ Pockets, Fitch Says

The pandemic-induced decline in real wage growth and high taxes are leaving little money in the hands of the Indian consumer, the backbone of the economy, according to new research from the local unit of Fitch Ratings. Households are struggling with job losses and salary cuts on the one hand,...
EconomyForexTV.com

Eurozone GDP Falls Less Than Estimated In Q1

The euro area economy shrank less than previously estimated in the first quarter, revised data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following a 0.6 percent drop in the fourth quarter. The decline for the first quarter was revised down from -0.6 percent.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

German economic sentiment at pre-pandemic levels, outlook softens

LONDON (ICIS)--German economic sentiment strengthened in June as the current situation was assessed at pre-pandemic levels, economic research institute Zew said in a report on Tuesday. Assessments of the current economic situation rose to -9.1 in June, beating analyst expectations of -28, to reach the highest point since August 2019.
Economykdal610.com

Euro zone economic dip milder than expected in first quarter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The euro zone economy contracted by much less than expected in the first quarter of the year, revised data from the EU’s statistics office showed, with a buildup of inventories and investment offset by reduced consumer spending. Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing...
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Mixed After German ZEW Survey, Eurozone GDP Data

The euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, after a slew of reports on German ZEW economic sentiment for June, Eurozone GDP and employment for the first quarter. Survey data from the ZEW – Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed that German...