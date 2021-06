The new 2022 M4 Competition Convertible now comes with over 500 horses and an all-wheel-drive system. BMW recently updated its lineup for the 2022 model year. Apart from the refreshed existing models, the company also introduced the new M4 Convertible. The M4 Convertible comes with an all-wheel-drive system for the first time and receives power gains as well. The car has even lost its hard top in favor of a lighter, reinforced fabric soft top. Apart from the super long name - 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive – nothing else seems to be outrageously annoying.