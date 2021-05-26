Cancel
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Approved for Seacation Sailings

By Emrys Thakkar
cruisehive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith domestic cruises out of Hong Kong getting the green light, it’s being reported that one of Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ships will restart operations out of the territory at the end of July 2021. This does now mean that cruises in Hong Kong are back open just like in...

Broward County, FLcruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean's New Odyssey of the Seas Arrives at Port Everglades

Port Everglades welcomed Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas to her homeport for the first time ahead of her launch into operations in the United States. Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship to sail in the United States when it begins sailing with passengers on Saturday, July 3.
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Dream Cruises Launches Super Seacation Sweepstakes

In celebration of the June 9 arrival of the Genting Dream in Hong Kong and overwhelming support of the Super Summer Seacations which are poised to kickstart on July 30, Dream Cruises has announced the official launch of the Go! Super Seacation Sweepstakes, with prizes worth close to HK$4 million in total to be given away.
Public HealthFirst Coast News

2 passengers onboard fully-vaccinated Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19

A pair of passengers onboard one of the first fully-vaccinated simulation cruises have tested positive for COVID-19, Royal Caribbean said in a statement. The two guests were sharing a room onboard Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Millennium ship. Their tests came back positive during the end-of-cruise testing, which is done three days before returning to the United States, the cruise line said.
Florida Statecruzely.com

Royal Caribbean Updates Vaccine Requirements (Including a Florida Cruises)

The back and forth over vaccine requirements on cruises has been confusing for everyone involved, but day by day it is becoming clearer who will and won’t require the shot. This morning Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley laid out exactly which sailings will require passengers to be vaccinated and which won’t, via a Facebook post.
WorldTravel Weekly

Cruise lines review Scottish sailings amid cruise ban

Cruise lines are reviewing their sailings which include Scottish ports of call after authorities in the country banned passengers from embarking or disembarking. P&O Cruises, Cunard, Saga Cruises and yet-to-launch line Tradewind Voyages said they would assess the situation and make a decision about the itineraries over the coming days.
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean adds testing protocols for first North American cruise restart

Guests sailing on the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship to restart sailings in North America this weekend have been informed of new testing protocols to expect. Health protocols have been evolving for the last few weeks as the cruise industry and health officials work to ensure the requirements match the needs of what is happening now.
Boats & Watercraftstravelweekly.com

Odyssey of the Seas finally home in Port Everglades

Royal Caribbean International's Odyssey of the Seas arrived at its Port Everglades homeport in advance of its first cruise on July 3. The line's newest ship will be the first of Royal's Quantum Ultra Class vessels to sail in the U.S. when it launches a summer season of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises through April 2022.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
TheStreet

Celebrity Equinox Heats Up Summer Vacation Options As The Latest Ship In The Celebrity Cruises' Fleet To Be Approved To Sail From A U.S. Port Beginning July 25

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way with the first ship to sail in North America just days ago on June 5, Celebrity Cruises' much anticipated return to sailing continues, as the new-luxury ship Celebrity Equinox has now been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale on July 25, 2021. It will closely follow Celebrity Edge 's industry-first cruise departure from U.S. waters for the Caribbean on June 26, 2021. With today's announcement, nine of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises' fleet have plans to return to sailing by mid-September 2021 and are ready to take guests to the stunning destinations they have missed from the Caribbean to Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Cruise Stocks: Why RCL, CCL and NCLH Stocks Should Start Sailing Soon

Today, cruise stocks are all seeing some green. Although they are not performing as well as retail investor favorites on r/WallStreetBets, they are still worth watching. Today’s move comes amid some pretty intriguing news for investors in the major cruise lines. Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH) are all up approximately 1% at the time of writing.
IndustryTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean President Clarifies the Cruise Line's Vaccine Policy

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley on June 10 posted an outline of the line’s vaccine policy, as the company has been buffeted with accusations of reversing its all-vaccinated passenger mandate due to political considerations. “I have read many different narratives on our vaccine policy, and I thought...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Royal Caribbean Cruises will now allow non-vaccinated passengers after Ron DeSantis threatened to fine them

A major cruise liner will allow those who have not taken the coronavirus vaccine on its ships after the governor of Florida threatened to fine companies for asking patrons to prove they have taken the shot. The Miami Herald reported that Royal Caribbean International previously planned to only allow vaccinated passengers onto its ships, but announced in a Friday press release that they were reversing course. The company said it would recommend that its passengers take the vaccine, but said it would not require it. Previously the company stated that it intended to enact vaccine protocols suggested by the US...
Boats & WatercraftsOrlando Sentinel

Pictures: Largest cruise ships in the world

Images of the World's largest cruise ships including Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, other Oasis-class ships and Carnival's new Mardi Gras. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas: 228,081 gross tons. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas: 226,963 gross tons. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas: 226,838 gross tons. Royal...
Florida Statecruiseradio.net

Another Cruise Ship Cleared to Sail From Florida

Celebrity Cruises has announced another ship that will be sailing from the U.S. to the Caribbean this summer. Celebrity Equinox has now been approved by the CDC to sail from Fort Lauderdale, and is set to begin cruises starting July 25, 2021. It will follow Celebrity Edge‘s departure from the U.S. this month, on June 26, 2021.
Boats & Watercraftsroyalcaribbeanblog.com

New aerial photos of Mariner and Freedom of the Seas

Royal Caribbean cruise ships have been coming into Florida ports regularly for the past couple of weeks, and today we have a look at two fan favorites. Port Canaveral saw Mariner of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas both arrive this week. Each ship is coming in to get...
Florida Statebizjournals

The latest on when Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian cruises will sail from South Florida

Cruise giants will take different approaches to how they will finally resume sailings from South Florida and give the local economy a significant boost. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives cruise companies two options for how they can resume regularly scheduled operations: They can require at least 98% of crew and 95% of passengers be fully vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus, or they can schedule test voyages with volunteer passengers for CDC approval. It's not yet clear exactly how an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans so-called "vaccine passports" will affect their plans.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Norwegian Cruise Line planning to sail from Florida in August

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cruise industry is slowly making its way back to Florida. With updated CDC guidance, cruise companies are figuring out how to get their crews safely back on the water as more vaccines go into arms across the country. What You Need To Know. Norwegian Cruise...