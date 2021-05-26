Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Approved for Seacation Sailings

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way with the first ship to sail in North America just days ago on June 5, Celebrity Cruises' much anticipated return to sailing continues, as the new-luxury ship Celebrity Equinox has now been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale on July 25, 2021. It will closely follow Celebrity Edge 's industry-first cruise departure from U.S. waters for the Caribbean on June 26, 2021. With today's announcement, nine of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises' fleet have plans to return to sailing by mid-September 2021 and are ready to take guests to the stunning destinations they have missed from the Caribbean to Europe, Alaska and the Galapagos.