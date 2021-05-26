Disaster planning doesn't end with COVID-19
COVID-19 changed the way we do business, but there’s one thing that didn’t change — the need for cohesive small business disaster plans. As we dive into spring and summer, traditional weather threats are obvious. Not so obvious are threats from civil unrest or cyber security. The U.S. Small Business Administration is here to help. To date during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA approved 3.78 million Economic Injury Disaster Loans and 11.18 million Paycheck Protection Program loans, giving American small businesses access to over $993 billion to keep their dreams alive (SBA COVID Relief Program Report 05/09/2021; Paycheck Protection Program Weekly Reports 5/16/2021 (sba.gov)).advertiser-tribune.com