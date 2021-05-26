Disaster planning doesn't end with COVID-19

Alabama is no stranger to natural disasters. Since 1961 there have been 94 disaster declarations for Alabama by FEMA or its predecessor agencies. Many along the Gulf Coast vividly remember the impacts of Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Last year’s unprecedented tropical weather and historic hurricane season affected the state in ways many of us have not seen in decades. There were 30 named storms in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin. Two of those—Sally and Zeta—directly impacted Alabama, adding to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. When Hurricane Sally made landfall, affected communities got to work cleaning up and beginning the recovery process knowing state and federal help would be on the way. Alabamians know meeting a disaster head-on and coming out stronger on the other side is something that starts and ends at the local level.