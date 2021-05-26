Cancel
Amazon buys MGM in huge deal that could impact James Bond future

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt's official: Amazon and MGM are merging following a deal that saw the streaming service acquire the historic studio for $8.45 billion (£5.9 billion). After the agreement was made public on Wednesday (May 26), movie lovers took to Twitter to speculate as to what it might mean for the upcoming release of Daniel Craig's final James Bond outing, No Time to Die.

