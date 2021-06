The world of live-action DC Comics adaptation changes pretty regularly, with the characters from the comic franchise inspiring an ever-growing number of movies and television shows. That list is expected to grow significantly thanks to HBO Max, the streaming service that serves as a streaming home for many WarnerMedia properties. HBO Max is not only providing fans with new seasons of shows previously found on DC Universe — such as Doom Patrol, Titans, and Harley Quinn — but the streamer is expected to debut its own exclusive DC movies and TV shows as well. That strategy was recently addressed by Warner Bros. Picture Group Chair Toby Emmerich in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, where he promised that HBO Max will provide "a huge opportunity" for the DC brand.