Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

American Airlines Welcomes Back Travelers with Ability to Earn More Miles on JetBlue

aa.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue continue to roll out benefits for customers to create a seamless, easy customer experience — this time, in the form of mileage accrual. Starting today, American’s AAdvantage® members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members can earn miles or points, traveling on either carrier. AAdvantage is now the only loyalty program that allows elite status earning opportunities when flying across three U.S. carriers — American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

news.aa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Travel Destinations#The Northeast Alliance#Jblu#Jetblue Com#Loyalty Personalization#Nasdaq#Aal#S P#Aadvantage Member Miles#Summer Travel#Nonstop Flights#Booking Flights#Daily Flights#Codeshare Flights#Competitive Fares#Aadvantage Members#Carrier#Rewards#Trueblue Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
Economy
Related
IndustryZDNet

United Airlines is making a huge change that may astound passengers

Business travel is coming back. I know this because I just saw a headline in the Wall Street Journal that read: "Business travel is coming back." Then again, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky insists: "Business travel as we know it has changed forever." I confess I recently took my first cross-country...
LifestyleBoardingArea

The Airlines’ Policies For “Passengers Of Size” (Updated June, 2021)

In their quest to squash more and more bodies into planes, airlines have made seats narrower and narrower. Whereas seat width 30 years ago averaged around 19 or 20 inches, nowadays it’s closer to 16-18 inches (depending upon airline and plane). Meanwhile, while the width of airline seats have been inching down, the weight of the average American has been inching up, which causes, of course, an issue for people of size – the inability to fit into some standard airline seats.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

American Airlines Bids Farewell to American Way

MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) is retiring its American Way inflight magazine at the end of June 2021, ending its 55-year run. The magazine is a free, inflight print publication available across the entire American Airlines fleet and Admirals Clubs’ premium lounges. It is published on a monthly basis and reaches over 16 million passengers every month.
Charlotte, NCnewsnationusa.com

American Airlines crew member scolds passengers for making flight ‘a living hell’

An American Airlines flight attendant was captured on viral TikTok video berating passengers who verbally abused the crew after the flight was diverted in bad weather. In the viral clip, a 22-year-old man on the Monday flight from LA to Charlotte, North Carolina, calls a female flight attendant “a fat gorilla” and also hurled obscenities at her after she told him to wear a face mask.
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

American Airlines to discontinue inflight magazine after 55 years

American Airlines will discontinue its inflight magazine American Way, the glossy publication that has lining the company’s seatback pockets since 1966. The Fort Worth-based airline said it will retire the magazine at the end of this month, suggesting it no longer aligns with the entertainment options preferred by travelers. American described the magazine’s death as “bittersweet.”
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines to Retire Inflight Publication American Way

American Airlines will retire its inflight publication, American Way, at the end of the month. The inflight magazine that's been published since 1966 and it provides cultural, lifestyle, or travel-related feature articles. Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and...
Aerospace & DefenseKeene Sentinel

Southwest Airlines orders more 737 Max jets as travel bounces back

Southwest Airlines has added 34 more firm orders for Boeing 737 Max 7 series jets “based on improving revenue trends and ongoing fleet modernization plans,” the company said Tuesday. Dallas-based Southwest, whose CEO, Gary Kelly, recently told The Dallas Morning News that it has “hundreds of airplanes of growth still...
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

American Airlines Adds Nonstop Service From BNA To Tampa

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–American Airlines announced new nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Tampa, Florida, beginning Nov. 2, 2021. Service will be twice daily. “Tampa is a strong and growing market for both business and leisure travel,” said BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen. “We greatly appreciate that our...
Lifestyletravelingformiles.com

American Airlines Announces More Significant Expansion In Austin

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines to Start Reopening Lounges in September

American Airlines to Start Reopening Lounges in September. American Airlines has announced that it will start reopening its premium Flagship Lounges in September. The first location to open its doors to travelers will be Miami (MIA). The other four locations should reopen soon after, throughout Fall 2021. American also has locations at Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), and New York City (JFK). Flagship First Dining locations are also reopening, expect for LAX.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Elimination Of American Airlines Magazine Is The American Way

After 55 years, American Airlines will eliminate its in-flight magazine, American Way, at the end of the month. I can’t say that I will miss this hallmark of in-flight entertainment, as I view magazines as about as relevant as cassette tapes and disposable cameras. Still, there’s a nostalgic element to in-flight magazines that hearken back to a different era of travel.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

American Airlines And Virgin Atlantic Buy Up To 400 Flying Taxis

Today, both American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic signed deals with Vertical Aerospace to acquire up to 250 and 150 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, respectively. Let’s investigate further. American and Virgin bet on flying taxis. American Airlines announced today it will invest US$25 million in Vertical Aerospace, a...