Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Nueces, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Aransas Islands, Coastal San Patricio, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Coastal Aransas Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.