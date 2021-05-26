Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Turkey says Syria's election illegitimate

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J3Ns_0aC5LxBb00
A woman marks her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Damascus, Syria May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Turkey said on Wednesday the presidential election in Syria was illegitimate and that a United Nations-led push for a political solution to the decade of conflict there must continue.

Syria's government has said Wednesday's vote, certain to extend President Bashar al-Assad's rule, shows that the country is functioning normally despite the war which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced 11 million. read more

Turkey backs rebels who tried to oust Assad and has waged several cross-border offensives into Syria since 2016 against Kurdish militants and Syrian government forces. It has also held talks with Russia and Iran, which both back Damascus, for a political solution to the conflict.

"The election organised today by the Syrian regime does not reflect the free will of the people and carries an illegitimate nature," Turkey's foreign ministry said, adding the vote was "not held under free and fair conditions".

The election went ahead despite a U.N.-led peace process that had called for polls under international supervision to pave the way to a new constitution and political settlement.

"It is important that the regime's attempts at achieving artificial legitimacy through the election, of which the results are expected, are prevented and for the political process being carried out under U.N auspices and the leadership and ownership of Syrians to be continued," the ministry said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Turkey#Iran#Syrian Government Forces#Syrian People#Syrian Rebels#Syrians#Russia#Kurdish Militants#President Bashar Al Assad#Political Settlement#Country#Foreign Ministry#Artificial Legitimacy#Polls#U N Auspices#United Nations Led
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Worldkdal610.com

Millions in Syria face disaster if aid crossing is shut – UN

REYHANLI, Turkey (Reuters) – Millions of people in northwest Syria face disaster if the United Nations fails to approve an extension of cross-border humanitarian operations next month, a senior U.N. aid official said on Thursday. Some 3 million people, many of them displaced by fighting elsewhere in Syria during the...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Erdogan Says Turkey Could Target Refugee Camp Deep Inside Iraq

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Iraq that Turkey will "clean up" a refugee camp which it says provides a safe haven for Kurdish militants, threatening to take its long military campaign deeper inside Iraqi territory. Turkish forces have stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan...
Middle EastLiterary Hub

Daniel Levin on the Hopelessness of Syria’s War Economy

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Daniel Levin, author of Proof of Life: Twenty Days on the Hunt...
Worldwibqam.com

Assad vaccinated as Syria receives first shipment of Russian shots – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Bashar al-Assad was among those to be vaccinated after Syria received a first shipment of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Syrian ambassador to Russia. Ambassador Riad Haddad did not say how big the shipment was but said the...
Middle Eastbbcgossip.com

Bashar al-Assad’s decade of destruction in Syria

Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, has presided over a devastating civil war that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Martin Chulov describes a man who came back from the brink of defeat to strengthen his grip on a country deeply scarred by war. Bashar al-Assad succeeded his...
Middle East94.3 Jack FM

Turkey’s Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara’s ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

US envoy heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians

The U.S ambassador to the United Nations headed to Turkey late Tuesday seeking to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria across borders, a program Russia has severely limited in recent years while insisting the Syrian government should control all assistance to millions in need. Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s visit...
WorldMetro International

U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Syria border ahead of Russia showdown

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will visit the Turkish border with Syria this week ahead of a likely showdown with Russia in the U.N. Security Council over the extension of a cross-border humanitarian aid operation. Thomas-Greenfield will visit Turkey from Wednesday to Friday,...
Middle EastWashington Post

Yes, Assad won reelection last week. But Syria’s elections serve another purpose.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife cast their ballots in the May 26 presidential election in the town of Douma, a suburb of the capital city of Damascus. The location was not coincidental — Assad’s forces lost control of Douma in 2012 and regained it only after years of bombings, a starvation siege and the deployment of chemical weapons in April 2018 finally subdued the city.
Middle EastForeign Policy

Assad Is Friends With the Arab World Again

A vote in Syria is neither secret nor sacrosanct. On May 26, as the regime-orchestrated elections were held, there was little doubt over the return of the incumbent. President Bashar al-Assad would win a fourth term; no one in the country dwelled on the foregone conclusion. “The election, it’s a...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

IDF Special Forces Ground Troops Hit Hezbollah Military Target in Syria

The IDF attacked a military position on Monday night near Al-Hurriyah in the Quneitra District in southern Syria, adjacent to the border with the Golan Heights, several sources reported. The Alma Research and Education Center in northern Israel estimates that there was Hezbollah-linked operational activity in the area at the...
Worldrealcleardefense.com

Turkey Undermines NATO, yet Again

Erdogan saves Putin’s Belarusian ally by playing spoiler role within NATO. Turkey has once again signaled who it considers to be among its true friends. The country has reportedly used its veto power as a member of NATO to water down an official condemnation of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. The...