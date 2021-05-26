Cancel
EU suspects Facebook of abusing power with Marketplace, report says

By Tim De Chant
Ars Technica
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission is on the verge of opening a formal probe of Facebook and its free Marketplace service, according to reports from Reuters and the Financial Times. While the scope of the investigation is still being determined, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has queried Facebook and its competitors on at least three separate occasions. Those questions aimed to determine whether, in pushing Marketplace on its users, Facebook abused its market power. Given that a formal probe seems imminent, it’s likely that EC officials believe there’s a decent chance the company did.

