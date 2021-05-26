EU suspects Facebook of abusing power with Marketplace, report says

“Bite” (noun): more meaty news to sink your teeth into. “Bark” (noun): peripheral noise worth your attention. This week in Other Barks & Bites: Officials in the European Union are developing an alternative proposal to the waiver of international patent rights under TRIPS for COVID-19 vaccines; GM revises second quarter profit guidance upward after shifting production to truck models; the Federal Circuit holds that the defense of prosecution laches is available to the USPTO in Section 145 civil suits over patent claims; a Lex Machina IP litigation report shows that copyright and trademark lawsuit filings have been down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; antitrust regulators in the EU and the UK announce separate investigations into Facebook’s cross-promotion of its Marketplace e-commerce platform; Chinese IP officials call for domestic patent firms to stop filing irregular patent applications; and the EUIPO reports that 21 percent fewer fake goods were detained within the EU’s internal market, although the value of counterfeit goods seized did not fall from 2018 to 2019.