Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi pools and splash pads schedule for Memorial Day weekend

By Jamie Treviño
KRIS 6 News
 15 days ago
Coming out of the pandemic and jumping into the pool doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially as summer approaches.

To celebrate this weekend's holiday, the city of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to come out to one of the local amenities and enjoy Splash Memorial Weekend. It's happening Saturday through Monday, May 29 through 31, at all the city pools.

Admission is free. For families with young children, the city recommends the zero-depth entry and splash water features at H-E-B Pool, Collier Pool and West Guth Pool. For adults looking for a bit more room, the Natatorium features an indoor Olympic-style swimming pool.

To learn more about the city's pools and programs, you can click here . To learn more about the city's splash pads, you can click here .

The schedule for this Memorial Weekend is as follows:

POOLS SPLASH WEEKEND SCHEDULE: May 29 – 31, 2021

  • Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim) at:
    • Greenwood Pool (4305 Greenwood Drive)
    • H-E-B Pool (1520 Shely Street)
    • Oso Pool (1109 Bernice Drive)
    • West Guth Pool (9705 Up River Road)
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium (3202 Cabaniss Parkway):
    • Saturday – Monday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Open Swim)
  • Collier Pool (3801 Harris Drive):
    • Saturday – Monday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Lap Swim only)
    • Saturday – Monday, 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim)
    • Monday, 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. (Lap Swim only)
  • SPLASH PADS SEASON SCHEDULE:
    • Saturday – Monday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Open Now – October
      • Lindale Park Splash Pad (3133 Swantner Drive)
      • Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad (1354 Airport Road)
      • Bill Witt Park Splash Pad (6869 Yorktown Boulevard)
