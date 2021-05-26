The Garden Plot: Keep visiting the local strawberry patch

New York and California both opened back up last week, lifting most pandemic restrictions, with their governors touting a “return to normal.”. These past 15 months have been anything but normal. More than 600,000 died of COVID-19 in the U.S. — roughly 63,000 in California and 53,000 in New York — and more than 34 million people in the country caught the virus. My friends and neighbors had it at the start of the pandemic, in March of 2020; another friend is just recovering now. I’ve had friends who were hospitalized and a relative who died. Everyone I know was affected, by loss or change. Lockdowns, shutdowns, layoffs, work-from-home, school-from-home, shop-from-home, holidays canceled, weddings postponed.