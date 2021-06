WALNUT COVE — A six-year journey is coming to fruition tonight as a locally made documentary makes its debut at the RiverRun Film Festival in Winston-Salem. The powerful 90-minute film, “Life in the Sacrifice Zone,” by local filmmaker Chad Nance, will be shown outdoors in drive-in style tonight at 8:30 a.m. at Marketplace Cinema. Tickets will be available at the gate for tonight’s screening. Then on Friday at noon, the film will be available for streaming for the weekend by the RiverRun Festival.