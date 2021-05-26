Cancel
Law

Hunstein: Defendant files Petition for Rehearing En Banc

By Missy Meggison
InsideARM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, as expected, in the case of Hunstein vs. Preferred Collection & Management Services, Inc, 994 F.3d 1341 (11th Cir. 2021), counsel for Preferred filed its Petition for Rehearing en banc. The Petition asserts that the Hunstein panel of judges reached the wrong result in its April 21, 2021 decision and requests that the full panel of 11th Circuit judges rehear the matter.

