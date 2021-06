St. Cloud, MN – St. Cloud (13-6) stayed hot on Monday night with a 4-1 victory over La Crosse (11-10) and took first place all to itself in the Great Plains West. The Rox have now won 11 of their last 13 games over the last two weeks. With Willmar’s win over Mankato, St. Cloud overtook the MoonDogs for the top spot in the division with just two weeks to go in the first half of the season.