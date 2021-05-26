Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Man sentenced to federal prison for arson during Minneapolis rioting

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 16 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Monticello will spend 2 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in an arson fire during the riots following the death of George Floyd. Twenty-two-year-old Alexander Heil pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson at a Wells Fargo bank building in south Minneapolis last May. Prosecutors say Heil poured gasoline on the bank property with others to accelerate the fire at the Lake Street branch.

740thefan.com
