Man sentenced to federal prison for arson during Minneapolis rioting

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Monticello will spend 2 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in an arson fire during the riots following the death of George Floyd. Twenty-two-year-old Alexander Heil pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson at a Wells Fargo bank building in south Minneapolis last May. Prosecutors say Heil poured gasoline on the bank property with others to accelerate the fire at the Lake Street branch.