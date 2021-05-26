Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Jay-Z divesting assets in attempt to purchase stake in WFT

By Chris Lingebach
Posted by 
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 15 days ago

Rapper and business mogul Jay-Z has emerged as a leading contender to purchase a stake in the Washington Football Team, according to this report.

www.audacy.com
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
David Tepper
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Kevin Sheehan
Person
Shawn Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Brooklyn Nets#American Football#Investor#Nfl Ownership#Public Ownership#Public Debt#Roc Nation#Tmz#The Team 980#Steelers#Panthers#Majority Ownership#Prospective Nfl Owners#Rapper#March#Parcels#Sofi Stadium#November
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLHOT 97

Tamika Mallory On Cadillac Commercial, JW Lucas, Jay-Z, + Working w/ Latin & Asian Communities

Activist and author Tamika Mallory joins Ebro in the Morning to discuss some of her hardships, successes, and controversies in an open conversation with Ebro and Laura Stylez. She also addresses some of the controversies including the backlash of appearing in a Cadillac ad, why she feels she has to defend herself against producer JW Lucas, whom she says continuously harasses her, Jay-Z’s involvement with the NFL, and how he brought her voice to the table, working with Latin and Asian Communities to combat white supremacy, and much more!
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX26

JAY-Z's Roc Nation teams up with American Greetings for custom card line

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Jay-Z's Roc Nation is teaming up with American Greetings to create a new line of greeting cards. The new partnership will bring fans and consumers custom greeting cards, digital e-cards, and paper cards, according to Billboard. The plan for both companies is to use Roc Nation's music roster to create a line of products that will be "a first of its kind."
Celebritiesdefector.com

Jay-Z, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Make My Head Explode

I first came across the video that wrecked my mind on a Twitter account called Rap All-Stars. A friend had retweeted it. Despite the account’s name, the video contained zero rap stars—unless Fanatics chief executive and Sixers minority owner Michael Rubin was in Fu-Schnickens at some point and I didn’t know it. The video featured just two people. These were Rubin and another person I am confident is not a rap star: Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Jay-Z, NFL Rumors

Jay-Z previously held an ownership stake in an NBA franchise, as he owned part of the Brooklyn Nets, though he sold his shares several years ago. The hip-hop icon could be looking to get back into the sports ownership game, though. According to some speculation out of Washington, D.C., Jay-Z...
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Jay-Z Boycotted The Grammys Out Of Respect For DMX

Jay-Z reveals that he boycotted the 1999 Grammys in solidarity with fellow rapper, DMX. The ‘Empire State of Mind’ and ‘Hard Knock Life’ rapper opened up during an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted. In 1999 Jay-Z received his first Grammy nomination but was noticeably absent from the ceremony, despite winning...
Celebritiescelebnmusic247.com

Mariah Carey Denies ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z

Mariah Carey Denies ‘Explosive’ Argument With Jay-Z! According to reports, Mariah Carey allegedly has left Roc Nation after a rumored “explosive” exchange with Jay-Z. CelebnMusic247.com reports Mariah took to Instagram earlier today (June 7th) and shared a clip of the video for their hit 1999 collaboration Heartbreaker and wrote,. If...
Celebritiesdailynewsen.com

Mariah Carey denies'Volatile' Debate with Jay-Z Because she shares throwback in their'99 Heartbreaker Movie... after reports of a'blazing row' Together with All the rapper about her Livelihood

And Mariah Carey refused an'volatile' debate with Jay-Z and Roc Country as she shared with a throwback clip in their 1999 Heartbreaker movie on Monday morning. The 51-year-old legend has been reacting to reports last week that she severed her firm relationship with the rapper only three and a half a year later signing with his administration firm Roc Nation.
CelebritiesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Are Mariah Carey and Jay-Z Feuding?

Numerous outlets report that Carey, who signed with Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation almost four years ago, has parted ways with the company. The singer is also not currently listed on Roc Nation's website under the client section. An insider told The Sun that the two superstars had an "explosive...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Reportedly Interested In Owning A Piece Of The Washington Football Team

Jay-Z has always been known for having phenomenal business acumen and with all of his ventures in mind, it only makes sense that he would look towards owning an NFL team. Over the past couple of years, there has been a movement to have more black owners throughout the league which is effectively in response to the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by the NFL and so many executives. Diddy has pondered owning an NFL squad, and now, it seems like Jay-Z is making a real effort to get himself into the league.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Jay-Z to speak at conference for Wall Street executives

Jay-Z’s savvy business moves are rivaling his accomplishments in music and others are taking notice. He is slated to be one of the speakers at the Robin Hood Foundation conference addressing Wall Street executives. According to the New York Post, the serial entrepreneur born Shawn Carter will likely discuss the blueprint of his business career, which includes his cannabis line Monogram, his run leading the streaming service Tidal, as well as his marketing and management company Roc Nation.
NBAHODINKEE

LeBron And Jay-Z Rocking Rolex And AP, Respectively

Season four of NBA megastar LeBron James' HBO series The Shop debuted on Friday, and my gosh were there watches. Set in a barbershop – actual haircuts are given over friendly debate – the show has hosted many high-profile people since it went on the air, up to and including former President Barack Obama. Still, it's not every day when a guest as big as Jay-Z drops by. Not only did the greatest living rapper (and lots more) wear a dope, highly complicated AP Royal Oak, several of the other people participating in the conversation had great watches on. It says something that LeBron's coral red Oyster Perpetual (below) was the tamest wristwear we spotted.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft Bentley Rolls Royce For Birthday

It pays to have friends in high places. Meek Mill and Jay-Z gifted Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday. As spotted on Rap-Up the long time owner of the New England Patriots football team got a big surprise for his 80th solar return. In a video posted to Meek Mill’s Instagram account Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is shown paying a visit to the executive’s home. In what seems to be a genuine surprise, Rubin brings Kraft to the front of the estate to reveal a baby blue Bentley Rolls Royce drop-top coupe. Rob’s reaction quickly turns from suspicion, doubt to joy in a matter of seconds.
Celebritiescoast1045.com

Mariah Carey and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation part ways after alleged argument

Mariah Carey is under new management, and has parted ways with Roc Nation after three and a half years. According to reports, Mariah quit JAY-Z’s management company after a “huge fight” between the stars about the future of Carey’s career, which reportedly led her to seek new management. Sources say...