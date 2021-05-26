Report: Jay-Z divesting assets in attempt to purchase stake in WFT

Jay-Z has always been known for having phenomenal business acumen and with all of his ventures in mind, it only makes sense that he would look towards owning an NFL team. Over the past couple of years, there has been a movement to have more black owners throughout the league which is effectively in response to the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by the NFL and so many executives. Diddy has pondered owning an NFL squad, and now, it seems like Jay-Z is making a real effort to get himself into the league.