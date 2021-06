(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Art Program established itself as one of the premier art programs in the United States. The Program earned $15,000 in Prize Money after becoming one of just four national runner-ups in the Vans Custom Culture Competition. They were just one of two schools in Texas to earn that honor. The other program, Edison High School in San Antonio was also a runner-up. The Grand Prize winner was Fontainebleau High School from Mandeville, Louisiana.