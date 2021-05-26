Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Quiet Place Part II

KXL
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Brief: Not a fan of Part 2s and more? Then this one isn’t going to make you all that happy. It’s also, however, a very good horror movie. A Quiet Place Part II has a unique place in my life. I was supposed to screen it on March 16,...

www.kxl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Covid#Blunt Simmonds Murphy#Rings#Matrix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesPosted by
InsideHook

UK Release of “A Quiet Place Part II” Criticized Over Shortage of Subtitled Screenings

The horror film A Quiet Place Part II has earned substantial acclaim since its release, with a number of glowing reviews singling out the work of Deaf actress Millicent Simmonds, who reprises her role from the 2018 film. While much of the first film involved its characters communicating using sign language, the sequel makes use of more dialogue; one review noted that it “has got approximately triple the amount of dialogue as the original.”
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II to Become First Movie to Cross $100 Million at Domestic Box Office During Pandemic

After a year of most theaters around the world being closed, the box office is finally starting to bounce back, with A Quiet Place Part II becoming the first film to earn $100 million at the domestic box office since the pandemic shuttered theaters in March of 2020. While films like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat in recent months have established that audiences are ready to return to theaters, a majority of their box office hauls came from international markets, with the A Quiet Place Part II totals confirming just how excited fans were to see the sequel after its initial delay, as it was set to land in theaters just after the pandemic saw country-wide closures.
MoviesMovieWeb

A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims Box Office Throne with $11.6M Weekend Win

John Krasinski's massively popular horror sequel A Quiet Place 2 is also the first movie to earn over $100 million domestically since the pandemic began. After spending last weekend out of the number one position, A Quiet Place 2 is on top of the box office once again. John Krasinski's horror sequel narrowly beat out Jon M. Chu's In The Heights with $11.6 million for the top spot. In addition, A Quiet Place II is the first movie to cross the $100 million threshold at the domestic box office since the pandemic started early last year. As of this writing, the sequel has earned over $108 million domestically, which brings its global total to $161.3 million in just three weeks in theaters.
Manhattan, NYNY Daily News

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ narrowly tops weekend box office over ‘In the Heights’

A box-office surprise gave “A Quiet Place Part II” the loudest weekend at North American theaters, narrowly beating the buzzy newcomer “In the Heights.”. The freaky “A Quiet Place” sequel grossed a projected $11.7 million domestically over the weekend to claim the top spot, with the movie musical “In the Heights” finishing second with an estimated $11.4 million.
Moviesimdb.com

A Soft Box-Office Debut For ‘In the Heights’ Lets ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Reclaim The Top Spot

The critics swooned for it, the studio marketed the heck out of it, and its feel-good message couldn’t have arrived at a better time. So why did Warner Bros’ splashy new movie-musical In the Heights receive such a lukewarm turnout in its opening weekend? With advance predictions pegging the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage-to-screen adaptation at around $20 million, In the Heights fell well short of expectations, pulling in a soft $11.4 million in its first frame, leaving an opening for the three-week-old horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II to reclaim the top spot in North America. Meanwhile, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway hopped its way into third place in with a $10.4 million bow.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II’s John Krasinski On Handing Off The Franchise’s Third Movie To A New Director

A Quiet Place Part II has been a major hit for director John Krasinski, who has, whether he expected to or not, spawned one of the biggest franchises in movies right now. Funny enough, Krasinski initially didn’t want to make a sequel to A Quiet Place but, now, the franchise is has proven to be so successful that a third film has been given a release date by Paramount Pictures. Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s wife and the star of the films, has implied that there are many ideas where the franchise could go, so there are a number of possibilities for the film. But Krasinski won't be directing this particular project, and he's now commented on handing off the movie to a new director.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ wins weekend box office as ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ increases pandemic record

Action thriller “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” gunned to the top of the box office in its debut, despite another buzzy weekend for “A Quiet Place Part II.”. Led by Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” made $11.6 million at North American theaters between Friday and Sunday to win the weekend, Variety reported.
MoviesChud.com

The Quiet Palace Movie Review- Horror Movie

Noah Jupe, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, John Krasinski, Cade Woodward, Cillian Murphy. Bryan Woods wrote this movie. This movie makes you an active participant in a tension game, not simply one who watches passively. The best horror films drew us into the characters’ lives and made us a part of the workout in front of us. It is a thrilling journey – the kind of film that speeds up the heart and toys with audience expectations but never treats them as silly as fools. This is a decent scary movie. In this story, blind creatures with acute hearing live in a post-apocalyptic world. A father (Krasinski) and his wife (Emily Blunt) struggle to live and raise their children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Takes Down A Quiet Place Part II With A Mediocre Box Office Start

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II has been a bulldozer at the box office since its premiere. Arriving it time for the Memorial Day holiday, the horror sequel put up some record-breaking numbers during its opening at the end of May, and then last week Jon M. Chu's In The Heights proved to be no match for it as it dominated in its second weekend. The film has provided some great signs for the return of the big screen experience, and it was the first release since the pandemic to make north of $100 million domestically – but now there has been a shift, as it no longer holds the distinction of being the "#1 Movie In America." Instead, that title now belongs to Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Millicent Simmonds: 5 Marvel And DC Characters The A Quiet Place Actress Should Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Of all the reasons why A Quiet Place Part 2 has been heralded as the rare kind of sequel to a hit horror franchise that is as good - if not better - than its predecessor, I believe the most essential and important reason is writer and director John Krasinski’s choice to make Millicent Simmonds the lead of the story.
Moviesforthoodsentinel.com

Pair of summer movies mark end of pandemic

“A Quiet Place II” and “In the Heights” are two movies that were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing their premiere dates over a year. However, they were definitely worth the wait!. ‘In the Heights’. This movie adaptation of the play of the same title, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda creator...