A Quiet Place Part II

Noah Jupe, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, John Krasinski, Cade Woodward, Cillian Murphy. Bryan Woods wrote this movie. This movie makes you an active participant in a tension game, not simply one who watches passively. The best horror films drew us into the characters’ lives and made us a part of the workout in front of us. It is a thrilling journey – the kind of film that speeds up the heart and toys with audience expectations but never treats them as silly as fools. This is a decent scary movie. In this story, blind creatures with acute hearing live in a post-apocalyptic world. A father (Krasinski) and his wife (Emily Blunt) struggle to live and raise their children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe).