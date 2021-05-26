Cancel
San Diego, CA

Ramona youth are excited about pop-up skatepark, but have hopes for a permanent one

By Julie Gallant
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamona eighth-grader Logan Pena is happy to get back to the Ramona Skatepark Champions’ pop-up skatepark. Although he’s a novice, Pena is learning to leap in the air with his skateboard, a trick known as an “Ollie.” And he’s beginning to navigate ramps. “The skatepark is pretty fun and it...

