Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Attorney General Hunter resigning due to ‘personal matters’

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 15 days ago

Attorney General Mike Hunter announced he will be stepping down as Oklahoma’s attorney general effective June 1, according to a press release from his office.

“It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.

Hunter was elected as Oklahoma’s eighteenth attorney general on November 6, 2018.

“I thank those who entrusted me to fulfill this role and I am very sorry that I will no longer be here. I also extend a very heartfelt appreciation for those employees who chose public service and to work for the office. The employees in the Attorney General’s Office are dedicated, driven and go to bed every night and wake up every morning with the safety of Oklahomans as their magnetic north. I truly appreciate everything they do.”

It wasn’t immediately known who will replace Hunter as attorney general.

