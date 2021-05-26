Is Buhl Home To The Best Golf Course In Southern Idaho?

The world of fantasy and RPG is about as big as it can get here in Idaho. Behind many closed doors, you'll find people Googling and playing this game in secret. I've always been a bit mystified by the whole Dungeons and Dragons thing. It's like this deep, dark, secret, special world of gaming that only those who are really privy to can appreciate. To be quite honest, I met a group of D&D fellas a while back and very much felt like the odd man out. In that room, I was the dork, the geek, maybe even the loser because I wasn't in their world, on their level or in their game. Dungeons and Dragons just feels like this underground, special world of nerds and believe it or not, here in Idaho, it's HUGE. You could drive past a house on your way home from work and not even know that on the other side of that door, the serious world of Dungeons and Dragons has taken over.