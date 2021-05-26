Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

28-year-old Chesterfield man found safe

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 28-year-old man, who was reported missing in Chesterfield, has been found safe. Terrence Crittendon was last seen on May 25 at 10 p.m. Police say he was found safe on Wednesday, May 26.

www.nbc12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wwbt#Chesterfield County#Man#Safe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Chesterfield County, VARichmond.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield

One person is dead after a car struck a tree on Friday night in Chesterfield County. Police are still investigating the crash that happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Old Stage Road, which is near Chester. Police said a 2003 Honda sedan was heading north on Old...
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Chesterfield County, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Crash victim wanted for first-degree murder

A man involved in a head-on collision in Buckingham County earlier this month was later revealed to be a suspect wanted in relation to a homicide which occurred in Chesterfield County just days before the accident. According to a May 2 release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, at approximately...
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

1724 Mainsail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23836

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Price reflects base price, elevation and 3rd bedroom option, Purchaser can select additional structural & design options! BRAND NEW FLOORPLAN w/ 10' ceilings included! The designer kitchen with granite counters & large island overlooks the breakfast nook & family room offering tons of space for entertaining. The luxury first floor owner's suite boasts a large walk-in closet along w/ a spacious bath w/ double vanity! Two additional bedrooms, laundry room and full bath complete the rest of the home. Twin Rivers is the newest neighborhood of Meadowville Landing, a beautiful riverfront community, located in Chesterfield County and on the James River. The outdoor resort-style amenities include a water park & pool, community ponds for fishing, as well as a river walk and community dock. And with close proximity to 295, 95 and Rt 10, you are only minutes away from everything that Richmond has to offer!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Features & options will vary).