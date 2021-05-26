Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Connecting with Kids: That’s the Goal of Our KXL EVERYDAY HERO

KXL
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachelle Bell has been named LBL ESD Regional Teacher of the Year, and is now a candidate for 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year!. The critical role of teachers has become especially evident as schools have responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state!

www.kxl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lbl Esd#Linn Benton Lincoln Esd#Central#Sunrise Elementary#The Oregon Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

EVERYDAY HEROES: VanVeen finds value advocating, volunteering

Jeannie VanVeen is a retired educator and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She was born in Tulsa and has taught Special Education for 33 years in Tulsa, Pawhuska, Wagoner, and at Greenwood Elementary, Central Academy, and Tahlequah Middle School. She currently serves on the Board for Oklahoma Retired Educators...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Our kids should just be kids this summer

Summer is officially here for our school-aged children, and my oh my, it is always the transition regardless of the many school years that go by. Stay-at-home parents are always refining and researching different ways to keep it a fun, creative and brain-stimulating summer: We want to be sure there remains a schedule, routine, activities and interactions which keeps everyone on track. However, I am sure each of us, even those of us who are Type A planners with written out agendas, can admit this isn’t always the case. As a matter of fact, it is usually never the case. We as parents have wake up calls, packed lunches, school drop offs, after school sports and activities, dinner and homework all school year long. So why is it we feel the need to run ourselves harder during the summer? There is this misconception that our children must always be “on.” It is as though they are unable to just enjoy childhood and the innocence of creative thinking, laughter and rest. Our children will have much pressure and demands to meet as adults, so maybe it is in these moments we can allow for them to reset, restructure and reassess where they are, what they’ve accomplished and completed and where they will be headed next.
Kids1stnews.com

Things to clean everyday when your kids get home from school

CLEAN – While you could contract the virus from touching an infected surface, it’s not very likely you will contract it that way. Even then, cleaning surfaces that others touch and high-touch areas in your home is still a good idea right now — especially as we enter back-to-school and eventually, flu season.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Great Bend Post

UNRUH: Fathers and kids connecting

Do you think Dads across Kansas got more neckties, shirts, or socks for Father’s Day? If we stood on the street corner and asked each Dad what they would most appreciate from their family, I believe that most would just love some time with their children. There have been many...
CharitiesKTVL

Everyday Heroes fundraise to save memories on The Longest Day

Sunday, June 20 is the summer solstice. It's the day with the most hours of light, so it's the day people across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraiser of their choice. When KATU met Colleen Hoss at her home in Battle Ground, she was in the...
Theater & DancePosted by
DFW Community News

25 Ways for Dads to Connect with Kids

Life is so busy, and pulls you in a million directions, but it is really important to find family time within the busy-ness of life! Here are 25 Ways for Dads to Connect with Kids. 25 Ways for Dads to Connect with Kids. This post contains affiliate links. We recently...
KidsWFMZ-TV Online

The Friendship Connection: Helping kids fit in

Studies show as many as 15 to 20 percent of kindergarten students are socially rejected or ostracized by peers. With many students learning remotely during the pandemic, parents are worried that kids who were already having peer difficulties could backslide. Learn what teachers and parents can do. Dawna Miller has...
New York City, NYNY Daily News

What Mr. Met can teach our kids

Recently, I had the thrilling opportunity to spend some quality time with Mr. Met — the iconic New York Mets mascot — first when he traveled to my Green Bronx Machine classroom, the National Health and Wellness Learning Center at CS 55 in the Bronx, and then when I met him on his home turf at Citi Field in Queens.
Kidsbooktrib.com

Encouraging Kids to “Be a Hero” in a Global Pandemic

How far would you go to protect your loved ones from getting sick?. Throughout the past year, many aspects of the pandemic have presented unique challenges that have impacted our lives in a myriad of ways. One of these issues is a question parents and educators have been grappling with ever since last March: how do you explain to a young child that they need to wear a mask? After all, kids are known for many things; creativity, curiosity and assertiveness. They are not, however, known for following the rules. Whether a 5th grader refuses to wear the school uniform, or a preschooler tosses their shoes off with every opportunity, the “masks required” rule at many schools is a lot easier said than done.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Everyday Hero: Wisconsin Girl Scouts give back in a big way

GLENDALE, Wis. — Girl Scouts in Glendale have been busy gardening at Parkway Elementary School. The Brownies have spent the last few months restoring an old garden at the elementary school. “These garden beds have been here for a number of years and had been neglected. Now the Brownies are...
Kidscitycurrent.news

Super Money Kids – Financial Literacy Program Designed to Empower Students

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Courtney Hale, Chief Hope Dealer with Super Money Kids, who shares the background of starting the financial literacy program designed to empower students across the country and to be accessible for children of color to help create generational transformation. During the interview, Courtney highlights how the program works, how they partner with schools and now are offering a home edition for parents around the nation to benefit from and use as a tool to help guide their children around Saving, Spending, and Sharing.
Kidschestertownspy.org

Creating Kid to Kid Connections by Radcliffe Creek School’s Meg Bamford

It is human nature to desire to be connected and to belong to a community. Learning how to navigate friendships and groups is such a critical life skill. Some children are naturally gregarious and easily make friends, adapting to the group on the playground. I love watching this happen with young children. You can take your child to a new playground, and within the hour they have a new “bestest friend.” Wouldn’t it be great to harness that childhood confidence and joy during each new adventure as adults? What a gift for some children to feel so quickly connected to another person or group.
Largo, FLBay News 9

Everyday Hero: Movement School teacher and principal goes above and beyond

LARGO, Fla.- For Movement School Teacher/Principal Grace Gould, packing to relocate to a currently unknown location is not how she hoped to spend summer break. "The Movement School in Largo was founded by physical therapist Scott Malone in 2010, with the intention of giving kids an envirornment where they aren't limited for their therapies. In the public school system they max out at 90 minutes a week," said Gould.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana's kids, families need more investment in early childhood

Every day, 30 babies are born in Montana. That is an entire classroom of future fourth graders born per day. By fourth grade, only 11 of these kids will read proficiently and be on track for future academic success. The other 19 will struggle to read at grade level and may fall behind in school. How these children spend their early years matters.
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

4 Our Kids…

Each year, the City of Shelby strives to maintain a Recreation Pass Fund for the children of our community. This fund provides financial assistance to those kids who can't afford swimming pool passes. If you'd like to contribute to the fund, please give Shelby City Hall a call at 434 5222.Let's make this summer 2021, a GREAT summer for our kids & our community...
Kidsmomcollective.com

Keeping Kids Connected Over Summer Break

Summer is here! For the first time in her seven-year life, my daughter is sad about the school year ending. The pandemic made it tough on all of us. Social connections were brought to a full stop and it surely was a point of sorrow. Now that school is officially out, we are working on ways to stay in touch with our school friends.
Kidsmumsnet.com

What is wrong with our kids these days?

So I live near a town that has a recent alarming number of teenage suicides. Mostly girls but there have been boys too. There seems to be a huge mental health crisis brewing. More and more are needing professional help. Schools are at a loss what to do. Parents are angry.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

5 Manners We Forget to Teach Our Kids

Part of raising kids is making sure they can negotiate the world with good manners. The world is a better place when everyone treats each other with respect and good etiquette…do I sound like Miss Manners, yet?. We all do the “please and thank you” but here are 5 manners...