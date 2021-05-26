Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

U.S. oil, natural gas companies preparing for 2021 hurricane season -API

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrmVi_0aC5KIKX00
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, U.S., October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

U.S. oil and natural gas companies are gearing up for this year's forecast of an above-average Atlantic hurricane season, a security and emergency expert with the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Wednesday.

Last year’s record 30 named storms forced shutdowns of offshore oil production that reached, at one point, 90% of 1.9 million barrels per day in production and idled refineries for weeks.

Two refineries in hard-hit Lake Charles, Louisiana, were shut for months.

"We're trying to be as prepared as possible in 2021," said Suzanne Lemieux, API's operations security and emergency manager, said on a conference call with energy industry experts to discuss hurricane season preparations.

Oil and gas companies have increased the number of drills and exercises, she said.

U.S. Gulf Coast refiners have revised plans after widespread storm-related outages, said Jeff Gunnulfsen, director of security and risk management for trade group American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.

Refiners have increased communication with government agencies and other industries as well as hardening refinery units and repositioning equipment to avoid floodwaters, Gunnulfsen said.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between three and five major hurricanes this year, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph).

Between six and 10 hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph (119 kph) are expected out of 13-20 tropical storms in 2021, NOAA forecasters said. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph).

The average for tropical cyclones in the Atlantic between 1991 and 2020 is three major hurricanes, seven hurricanes and 14 tropical storms. The average increased after NOAA shifted the 30-year period used to set the averages earlier this year. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Natural Gas#U S Oil Production#Oil And Gas#Oil Industry#Oil Refineries#Api#U S Gulf Coast#Offshore Oil Production#Petroleum#Energy Industry Experts#Refiners#Hardening Refinery Units#Fuel#Industries#Tropical Storms#Noaa Forecasters#Repositioning Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures dip on large US products build

0238 GMT: Crude oil futures slipped during midmorning trade in Asia June 10 on the back of a large build in US product inventories, which cast a shadow of doubt on the optimism surrounding summer driving demand in the region. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Missouri StateStandard Democrat

Climbing crude oil prices prop up gas prices in Missouri

Gas prices continue to climb across the United States with fluctuation likely to continue all summer. The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more compared to this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Temps, Appalachian Supply Worries Keep Heat on Natural Gas Forwards

Big basis moves in Appalachia and on the West Coast highlighted natural gas forwards trading during the June 3-9 period, while a sufficiently hot forecast helped propel a broader move higher for the Lower 48 overall, according to NGI’s Forward Look. Fixed prices for July delivery were higher week/week by...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Exxon Mobil vs. China Petroleum & Chemical: Which Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Buy?

Production cuts by OPEC+ countries, coupled with rising demand from reopening industries worldwide, are driving up oil prices. And oil’s upbeat prospects are helping the oil and gas industry reclaim investors’ attention. As such, we think popular oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil (XOM), and China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP), are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a multinational company that explores for, develops and distributes crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products, electric power generation, and coal and mine operations worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, fuels, lubricants, and a range of specialty products.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Mexico Natural Gas Market Spotlight: Midterm Elections Create ‘Optimistic Panorama’

Participants in Mexico’s natural gas and energy markets expressed their optimism for the future in the days following the midterm elections last Sunday (June 6). “The Mexican Congress now has a more balanced representation, which is an excellent opportunity for negotiation and to have a moderated agenda,” Mexico City energy consultant Casiopea Ramírez Melgar told NGI’s Mexico GPI. “This scenario may provide a more optimistic panorama, especially in terms of avoiding a constitutional change.”
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Occidental to sell some Permian basin assets for $508 mln

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) said on Thursday it would sell some of its acreage in Texas' Permian basin to an affiliate of private equity-backed Colgate Energy Partners III LLC for $508 million. The oil producer has cut jobs, production and the value of its assets after the pandemic hammered fuel...
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

EIA: Energy Consumption Rises as Recovery Continues

The price of crude oil continued to rise this week surpassing $70 as the economies of the world break out of a recession created by Covid-19. Although some uncertainty remains concerning global economic recovery, the U.S. economy will rise throughout the remainder of 2021 and 2022, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at the Department of Energy.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 98 billion cubic foot weekly climb in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 98 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 4. That was generally in line with the average increase of 95 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.411 trillion cubic feet, down 383 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 55 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, July natural gas was up 4 cents, or 1.2%, at $3.17 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.19 shortly before the data.
Energy Industryfortworthbusiness.com

Permian Basin increasing natural gas pipeline capacity

Once constrained by a lack of natural gas pipeline capacity, the Permian Basin has seen a spate of recent completions that have increased shipments to the Gulf Coast and Mexico. That has helped reduce the wide discount at which natural gas has been trading at the Waha Hub in Texas.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Ontario Spending CA$234 Million to Push Natural Gas into Rural Areas

Canada's province of Ontario is big—1.5 times the size of Texas. Ontario has so much low-carbon electricity, thanks to hydroelectric and nuclear power, that it often has to give it away. It has no natural gas. Yet the government has just announced it is spending $234 million Canadian dollar ($193 million) to deliver fossil gas to rural and remote communities.
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: $3 Pricing Is Alluring, But Beware The Likely Swings

Buckle up: The bucking bronco of natural gas could return. After weeks of relative tranquility that belied the inherent nature of one of the energy sector’s most volatile markets, natural gas prices might be ready to swing again on demand uncertainty linked to summer weather and the duration of maintenance at liquefaction facilities for US LNG (Liquified Natural Gas).
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil steadies amid weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following U.S. Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the beginning of the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures remained unchanged to settle at $72.22 a barrel, having...
Trafficmorningstar.com

Energy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Slip in Choppy Session — Energy Roundup

Energy shares fell as U.S. benchmark oil prices ended a fraction lower after a choppy session in which a weekly Energy Information Administration report sent out some mixed messages on oil supply and demand. The report showed another bullish decline in U.S. crude-oil inventories, but also showed a just-as-bearish increase...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EIA Predicts HH $3.07 in 2021; Production Up, Consumption Down 2021

Each month our favorite government agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), issues a Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report. The STEO covers all of the major energy sources produced and consumed in the country. The latest edition, issued yesterday, finds the analysts at EIA revising up the expected marketed production and consumption of natural gas in 3Q21. Also up is the expected average price for natural gas at the benchmark Henry Hub–now up to a predicted $3.07/MMBtu for all of 2021. However, EIA says natural gas consumption for all of 2021 will sink by half of one percent from 2020. Why?