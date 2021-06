With the news that Julio Jones requested a trade months ago, the Falcons appear to be exploring a deal out of respect for their superstar. I will miss Julio dearly, he is my favorite player of all time, but the Falcons should do right by him if a trade makes sense for the organization. There was also a report that the Falcons are seeking a first-round pick and salary relief, which I think would be perfectly acceptable. With that, I’ll be exploring trades that feature a player at a position of need to help Atlanta now. If you want to read my ranking of potential trade partners, you can find that here.