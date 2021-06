In a recent presentation at NRF, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner talked about the “new normal,” noting that retailers need to be flexible in omnichannel offerings:. “The picture isn’t clear yet for retailers in terms of what changes in shopper habits will be lasting for the post-pandemic period, according to Furner. But e-commerce growth has accelerated by several years, and consumers can be expected to embrace an omnichannel approach to shopping as they return to stores, he said.”