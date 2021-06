Bozjan Clusters are a currency you earn in Final Fantasy XIV’s Bozjan Southern Front. There are two ways to obtain this currency by participating in the Bozjan Southern Front. If you go with the farming method, you can earn the Bozjan Clusters at a much faster rate than you normally could by naturally leveling through the area or killing many of the standard enemies in the area. You also want to make sure you’re roaming around this area with a full group of eight party members, with one tank, several DPS classes, and a pair of healers to keep everyone standing.