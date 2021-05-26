Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

ESTIMATE: $4,700.00-$5,500.00. One electronically tested 14KT white gold ladies cast diamond ring with a bright polish finish. Condition is good. The ring features a stylized diamond set by-pass design, completed by a five millimeter wide band. Identified with markings of "14K". Containing: Five prong set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 4.10 - 4.00 x 2.43mm (depth est.) approximate. Total Weight of 5 Stones = 1.31ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: SI-2 to I-1. Color: G - H Fifteen prong set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 3.30 - 3.00 x 1.89mm (depth est.) approximate. Total Weight of 15 Stones = 1.81ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: SI-1 to I-1. Color: G - H Forty-Four prong set round brilliant cut diamonds, measuring 1.60 - 1.50 x 0.93mm (depth est.) approximate. Total Weight of 44 Stones = 0.69ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: SI-1 to I-1. Color: G - H. Total Weight of Diamonds 3.81ct. Total Weight of Ring 10.28gm. AIG Appraised.