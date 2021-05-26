Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

You're about to embark on one of life's most significant journeys: proposing. However, before you even consider proposing, you must first locate the perfect engagement ring. Choosing an engagement ring used to be as simple as answering a few questions: Is it better to have a princess or an emerald cut? Which is better: white gold or yellow gold? When it comes to deciding when, where, and how to buy an engagement ring these days, there's a lot more to consider. This step-by-step guide will show you how to buy an engagement ring.