Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring

By Debra Dolan
Wave 3
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - A one-of-a-kind engagement ring doesn’t get much more personalized than this. Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to collect gemstones for a customized ring for his bride-to-be. It took him five years to find enough gold around his home...

www.wave3.com
Arkansas StatePosted by
97 Rock

Washington Man Unearths 2.2 Carat Diamond in Arkansas Gem Park

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of the only places in the world where John and Jane Q. Public can search for real diamonds in their original volcanic source. It is a one-of-a-kind experience that brings people from all over the world to search the 37.5-acre field, the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater, a diamond-bearing volcanic pipe, for a variety of rocks, minerals and gemstones.