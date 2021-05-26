‘There Is A Time’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Getting a shower can be hard for the homeless population, that’s why a Winston-Salem church is bringing showers to those experiencing homelessness. The Dwelling is a church dedicated to serving the homeless population in the Triad. Lead pastor Emily Norris started the church in February 2020, just after being ordained. The Dwelling is a partnership between of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Moravian Church in America, the only in the nation.