‘There Is A Time’

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.