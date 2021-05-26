Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

‘There Is A Time’

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dancing Daughters Ministry held its 2021 Worship Recital last weekend with six performances at Winston-Salem First church. The King-based non-profit had more than 50 young women and kids participating in nine different groups.

