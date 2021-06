Recently, Memorial Day weekend and the 77th anniversary of D-Day, offered every community in our country a moment to commemorate the sacrifices of Americans who risked everything to defend us. The neat rows of headstones in Arlington National Cemetery and in borrowed fields of the foreign lands where they fell summon our reverence and humility. The gratitude owed for their sacrifice should not be diminished by prejudices against their individual identities. Nor should our respect for veterans who survived the hardships and losses of war succumb to the intolerance of some for their color, creed, sexual orientation or gender identity.