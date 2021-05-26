Cheer squads fare well at statewide competition

PHMS CHEER CAMP. The Parke Heritage Middle School Cheer Squad participated in the Universal Cheer Association (UCA) camp this week. Camp for the PHMS cheer squad had a focus on leadership, crowd leading, and being an overall effective cheerleader. The girls learned new routines, stunts, pyramids, and skill drills. UCA, partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations, enabled PHMS Cheer to receive their Squad Credentials assisting them to understand the honor and responsibility of creating a strong sense of school pride. Additionally, six PHMS Cheerleaders tried out and were selected as All American Cheerleaders. All American Cheerleaders will be invited to attend special events throughout the country. Selected as All American Cheerleaders were Arielle Hartman, Kendall McKinney, Hailey Bonomo, Madi Atkinson, Emma Patton and Emmylou Radar. Attending the cheer camp were front, from left- Alli Busenbark, Hailey Bonomo, Kenleigh Berry, UCA Instructor Kelly Tracey, Kendall McKinney and Emmylou Radar; back- Anna Tidwell, Ashlynn Bryant, Savannah Cox, Madi Atkinson, Devin Jones, Arielle Hartman and Emma Patton. The team is coached by Tracey Stone. (photo submitted)