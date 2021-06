WELCOME — A disappointing end to Ledford baseball’s run in the Central Carolina Conference tournament last week came in the form of a payback game for North Davidson, which came back to stun the Panthers, 5-4. Cameron Hepler stroked a game-winning line drive through the left side of the infield in the bottom of the seventh, plating two runs to walk it off, setting off a spirited celebration down the first-base line. The stunned Panther dugout could only look on after the team felt like it had bested the top-seeded Black Knights for the second time in five days.