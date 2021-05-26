Myanmar cardinal calls for peace after church bombing

In the second volume of his prison journal, Australian Cardinal George Pell reveals his concern for the direction being taken by the Church in Germany. “The Church in Germany is at a crossroads. And I think the two ways go in these directions. The first way says: We are the servants and defenders of the Apostolic Tradition, of what has been revealed to us, what comes to us from Jesus and the apostles. Or, we are the masters of that Tradition, so that we can change it and improve it according to modern understandings. And for me, and I think the classical Catholic position, the Magisterium, as we call it, the rule of faith, is that we stand under the tradition, under revealed truth. We don't have the capacity to reject it, or polish it up or cut bits out.”