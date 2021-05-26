Cancel
Francisco News: Jam sessions are coming in June

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
 2021-05-26

Congratulations to all the 2021 Seniors. Just as one chapter ends, another begins, so whether you decide to go to college, military or work force, do the best that you can. Please don’t forget to call your loved ones. They are the ones who have stood behind you and encouraged you every step of the way.

www.thestokesnews.com
Musicriverartsalliance.org

June Jazz Jam

In April and May, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company teamed up to raise funds for area non-profits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. In just two months, over $1,200 has already been contributed!. June’s Jazz Jam fundraiser recipient will be the Winona Area Humane Society....
Musiccharlotteonthecheap.com

Jazz Jam Session with JazzArts for Make Music Day

JazzArts Charlotte’s mission is to connect the cultural community and develop an audience for jazz, through quality education, performance, and musician support. Pick up your instrument and join us for Make Music Day. Whether you’re an experienced jazz musician, exploring your skills, or your instrument is rusty, this jazz jam session is for everyone. And if you’ve never been to one, watch how the music is born!
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Beatles anthology jam session for charity at Bever Park

Local musician Brook Hoover hosted a jam session for charity at Bever Park on June 13th from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. Accompanied by Iowa Renewable Energy, Critter Crusaders, and Trees Forever, the charity event was created to help with aid for damages from the Derecho for Cedar Rapids. Local...
Oneida, NYRomesentinel.com

Irish music session June 22

Craobh Dugan O’Looney, the local branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, will hold a traditional Irish music session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Copper City Brewery, 1111 Oneida St. Repeat sessions will be held on July 20 and Aug. 24 at the brewery. The Session is free and...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Join the “June Jam” for A Popular Local Cause

"A simple summer social on June 26". Sounds to me like the perfect nightcap to wrap up a day of summer fun this Saturday, how about you? Hours after the in-person Freedom Festival parade in downtown Cedar Rapids, hop on over to A Touch Of Class to support an event featuring live, local music, and food, with proceeds benefitting Tanager Place.
Cabot, VTRutland Herald

To benefit Cabot Arts: Dana and Susan Robinson recreate Harry’s jam sessions

The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on professional musicians because they couldn’t perform at live venues. It was hard on audiences who were starved for entertainment. It was also a blow to the many nonprofessional musicians who get together for the various jam sessions around the state. Vermont has a variety of jam sessions, from Irish to bluegrass, to blues and old-time music and there were a lot of musicians who felt the impact even if it didn’t hurt their wallet.
Strasburg, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Community News: June 15

A card shower is planned for Sylvia Sibert, who will celebrate her 87th birthday on Saturday. Cards may be sent to 5145 Dogwood Drive, Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842. Laurel Hill Christian Church will host a yard party at 4 p.m. on Saturday at 378 Laurel Hill Way in Lebanon Church.
Tempe, AZtempe.gov

Live, local music at first ever Tempe Playlist Jam on June 25

Take in the local vibe as six Tempe-based musicians showcase their talents live in the first ever Tempe Playlist Jam. There’s something for every musical palette, with genres ranging from cumbia to hip-hop to rock. The showcase will launch the next Tempe Playlist, a City of Tempe program that brings songs together from 51 local musicians. The result is a uniquely Tempe musical experience.
Maine Statesanfordspringvalenews.com

News Notes: June 20

Join the Power of Produce Club and your kids can get fresh fruits and veggies all summer long! The PoP Club is a free farmers’ market incentive program for children entering grades K-8. Each week, stop by the info both at Sanford Farmers’ Market for your children to receive a $2 voucher each to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. The Sanford Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Central Park, corner of Main and Washington Sts. Questions? Email Megan at mletendre@une.edu. The PoP club is a federally-funded program of Maine SNAP-Ed. Visit their website to learn more about healthy eating on a budget.
Texas State959theranch.com

Texas Summer Jam III – June 26th

Keep listening to 95.9 The Ranch for your chance to win tickets to the biggest concert of the summer coming to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory featuring Robert Earl Keen Saturday June 26, 2021! Texas Summer Jam III presented by Whataburger features two stages of Texas Music with Robert Earl Keen, Hayes Carll, Kat Hasty, Triston Marez, David Adam Byrnes & Cody Hibbard!
Drinkscolumbusmessenger.com

June 17-19: Mt. Sterling’s Summer Jam

After a year away, Summer Jam returns to downtown Mount Sterling June 17-19. (See schedule below.) “Especially after COVID, it’s just nice to have the opportunity to get out with your children and let them have fun and to walk through the downtown streets safely,” said Becky Martin, a member of the Mount Sterling Chamber of Commerce, the festival’s host. “All of the shops will be open. There will be rides and food trucks and entertainment. It’s going to be a fun, festive atmosphere.”
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Look Back ... to a trimmer, better June Jam, 1996

June 13, 1946, in The Star: The Summer Vacation Reading Club at the Carnegie Library in Anniston is off to a good start, with 68 school children enrolling before the first two weeks have passed. The club, designed to encourage reading during the vacation months, is open to children of elementary school age. The program is centered on an Indian theme this year as an incentive. For each book the child reads after the first one, a feather is attached to a so-called Indian headpiece. The child becomes an “Indian chief” after he or she reads 12 books, thereby acquiring 12 feathers. Leading the list of members right now is Peggy O’Quinn, who has already read 10 books. Second is Jimmy O’Quinn, who has read nine, followed by Martha Lee Drake (6), and Billy Dew, John Carr and Randy Joe Allen, who have read five books each.
Winchester, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Religion News: June 19

Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church will host Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, for children entering first through sixth grades. Advance registration requested at https://tinyurl.com/erthj7bj. Rockland Church. Rockland Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m....
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Next Fatherhood Skills Session Begins June 29

The next session of theprogram sponsored by the Loudoun County Department of Family Services to help fathers build skills to become even stronger dads begins Tuesday, June 29. All fathers are welcome to attend the free, 12-week virtual program. The National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program is meant to strengthen...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Mike Dean, In Conversation: The Origin Of "Hold My Liquor" & Scarface Jam Sessions

Mike Dean is working on an instrumental. He's got a session later that afternoon. To prepare, he sits in his home studio bathed in blue light and with a lit joint never out of reach. When our conversation begins, he's actually in the middle of a Twitch stream. He's been creating music in real-time for his many fans, an experience he later describes as an addiction. It's clear that he can lose himself in the creative process. He's been doing so for decades, becoming one of hip-hop's most sought-after producers in the process.
Port Royal, SCyourislandnews.com

Battery Creek Jam 2021 coming to Port Royal

PORT ROYAL – Almost a year to the week after Port Royal Town Council made the decision to cancel the annual Independence Day Fireworks Display scheduled for July 4, the Port Royal community announced via Facebook the addition of a big event this Independence Day. The Port Royal community, in...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Church news for June 18

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Groups launch poetry contest

INDIANAPOLIS – Christian Theological Seminary is partnering with the Indiana Writers Center to award a prize celebrating the power of poetry to illuminate wisdom, elicit wonder, and discover meaning. Recognizing the poet’s role as healer, activist, and sage, “How to Love a City” is a juried poetry competition open to...
Burnside, KYCommonwealth Journal

June Jam sees money raised for God's Food Pantry

True rock and roll fans find it wherever they can. With Juneteenth, a WWII veteran Honor Flight, a Smithsonian exhibit reception and an outdoor play all happening in Somerset on the same day, there was a lot going on to keep people north of Burnside. Nevertheless, scores of fans showed up for June Jam Saturday at Cole Park.