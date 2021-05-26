Buffalo Bills want team to get vaccinated, but players mum on status
Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, National Football League Players Association, Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, Cole Beasley, Tommy Sweeney. With just about seven or eight weeks until the Buffalo Bills are set to open training camp, time is running out for players to become fully vaccinated before the team returns to practices. General manager Brandon Beane has said he wanted the team to get to the league’s vaccination threshold so they could return to normal meeting and preparation patterns.www.chatsports.com