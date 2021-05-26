Buffalo Bills want team to get vaccinated, but players mum on status

He is the guy that is the next era of the Buffalo Bills. The era that we are going to be able to tell our kids about, like Jim Kelly in the 90s. Josh Allen seems to be a great kid. At 24, he led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game, but the growth he has showed over his first few seasons has been phenomenal. The Buffalo Bills are in good hands with Josh Allen around. But, Josh isn't afraid to trash talk some either.