Giztop is giving this fantastic deal on Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 5G. The smartphone which usually retails at around $800 is now available at a heavily discounted price of $639 only. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 5G is one of the best flagships built by Xiaomi. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G octa-core processor and Adreno 650 GPU this smartphone comes with a massive 6.67 inch curved AMOLED screen. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that has 48MP (wide) + 48MP (periscope telephoto) 5x optical zoom with 120x hybrid zoom + 12MP (telephoto) 2x optical zoom + 20MP (ultrawide) on the rear side. The selfie camera is a single 20MP (wide camera). Fueled with a 4500mAh battery and 120W Fast charging technology, the smartphone charges 41% in 5 minutes and 100% in 23 minutes.