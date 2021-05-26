Brown County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

The Brown Auditor-Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners that first-half taxes are due Today (May 17th). “The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office would like to remind County property owners that all personal and first half residential, commercial and Ag real estate property taxes are due today, May 17th. To avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer office, located on the 2nd floor of the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau, located at 1900 N Franklin, between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm, mailed and postmarked by May 17th, or placed in the drop box located in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off Washington Street in New Ulm. Property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using an eCheck, debit or credit card. For more information on ePay, refer to your property tax statement or visit Brown County’s website www.co.brown.mn.us.”