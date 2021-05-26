Cancel
Brown County, MN

Brown County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 49% of people fully vaccinated

Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 49% of people living in Brown County are fully vaccinated as of May 25, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Brown County, MNknuj.net

Brown Couny property tax reminder

The Brown Auditor-Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners that first-half taxes are due Today (May 17th). “The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office would like to remind County property owners that all personal and first half residential, commercial and Ag real estate property taxes are due today, May 17th. To avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer office, located on the 2nd floor of the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau, located at 1900 N Franklin, between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm, mailed and postmarked by May 17th, or placed in the drop box located in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off Washington Street in New Ulm. Property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using an eCheck, debit or credit card. For more information on ePay, refer to your property tax statement or visit Brown County’s website www.co.brown.mn.us.”
New Ulm, MNJournal

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinics May 21, 22

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health hosts May 21 and 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. A Phizer vaccine clinic is set for Saturday May 22nd 2021...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

UPDATE: Regional positivity rate down in encouraging territory

MANKATO — New COVID-19 case and test data resulted in an encouraging week for south-central Minnesota. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report showed COVID-19 testing was down in the south-central region this week, but new case totals were down even more. Taken together, the weekly numbers...
Brown County, MNJournal

Commissioners consider making A-T job an appointed post

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday to change the auditor-treasurer (A-T) position from an elected to an appointed position. Commissioners convened a public hearing on April 27 to consider changing the A-T position from elected to appointed. After considerable discussion, a motion to table the vote for a future meeting carried unanimously.
Brown County, MNSleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Take care of yourself

May is mental health awareness month—did you already read the column (see below) by the Brown County Public Health nurse? Well, you should. Caring for my mental health is a regular part of my life. My dad had some bad bouts with depression a few times, so I was familiar with how hard it can be to struggle with depression and anxiety.
Brown County, MNJournal

Getting to 70%

About 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. State officials would like the figure to get to 70%. One would think getting to 70 from 60 would be relatively easy, especially given that the supply of vaccines is up and the state is even encouraging walk-in vaccinations.