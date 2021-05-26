Lone Star beer still a U.S. icon of Texas cool with San Antonio flavor
After nearly 20 years in Manhattan, Miguel Bañuelos still feels like he's back home in San Antonio every time he takes a swig of Lone Star beer. One gulp of that smooth lager and the Big Apple resident is back at his childhood home in San Antonio's Dellview neighborhood, a kid in the 1970s pouring a can into a frosted Lone Star goblet for his dad to knock back with a fistful of Picosos' hot chile peanuts and "The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson."