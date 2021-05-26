Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Lone Star beer still a U.S. icon of Texas cool with San Antonio flavor

By René A. Guzman
expressnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 20 years in Manhattan, Miguel Bañuelos still feels like he’s back home in San Antonio every time he takes a swig of Lone Star beer. One gulp of that smooth lager and the Big Apple resident is back at his childhood home in San Antonio’s Dellview neighborhood, a kid in the 1970s pouring a can into a frosted Lone Star goblet for his dad to knock back with a fistful of Picosos’ hot chile peanuts and “The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson.”

www.expressnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Star#Beer Bar#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Beer#Ginger Beer#Cold Beer#Tex Mex#Puro San Antonio#Texans#Texas Tech University#Peculier Pub#Lone Star Brewing Co#Anheuser Busch#Prohibition#Sabinas Brewing Co#The Buckhorn Saloon#Stroh Brewing Co#Texas Monthly#G Heileman Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Roaming Houston tiger finds new home at Texas animal sanctuary

The missing tiger named India that was safely turned over to Houston authorities on May 15 was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas on Sunday, May 16, according to authorities. The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight...
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams, is set to kick off her speaking tour in San Antonio. On Monday, the Tobin Center announced that Abrams will be coming to San Antonio as part of her speaking tour --- A Conversation with Stacey Abrams. Abrams will start her tour...
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...