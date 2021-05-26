Perch, a startup that buys Amazon sellers, raises $775 million from SoftBank

Perch, a Boston startup that acquires and operates businesses that sell products on Amazon, said on Wednesday that it has raised $775 million in a new funding round. The money, which comes less than two years after Perch was founded, brings its total venture capital haul to $900 million. With the company’s valuation in the billion-dollar range, Perch now has “unicorn” status. Chris Bell, the chief executive of Perch (who previously worked at online retailer Wayfair), said the funding is a “powerful validation of our amazingly talented team, data-first playbooks, and long-term vision.”