Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Perch, a startup that buys Amazon sellers, raises $775 million from SoftBank

By Anissa Gardizy
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerch, a Boston startup that acquires and operates businesses that sell products on Amazon, said on Wednesday that it has raised $775 million in a new funding round. The money, which comes less than two years after Perch was founded, brings its total venture capital haul to $900 million. With the company’s valuation in the billion-dollar range, Perch now has “unicorn” status. Chris Bell, the chief executive of Perch (who previously worked at online retailer Wayfair), said the funding is a “powerful validation of our amazingly talented team, data-first playbooks, and long-term vision.”

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Walpole, MA
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Startup Funding#Startup Company#Startup Investors#Online Businesses#Wayfair#Playbooks#Vision Fund 2#Perch#Ecommerce#Japanese Giant Softbank#Retailer#Unicorn Status#Money#General Partner#Fundraising#Long Term Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

SoftBank Backs Fintech Giant Klarna to Raise $639 Million at $45 Billion Valuation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Payments provider Klarna announced it raised $639 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, along with participation from existing investors including Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, and WestCap Group.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Edtech startup Leverage Edu raises $2 million from Trifecta Capital – NEWPAPER24

Edtech startup Leverage Edu raises $2 million from Trifecta Capital. Bengaluru: Leverage Edu, a international training consultancy and admissions platform, has raised $2 million in a debt financing spherical from enterprise debt agency Trifecta Capital, the corporate stated on Thursday. “Largely, we’re utilizing the funds to go deeper into Tier...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Eightfold AI Raises $220M Series E Funding Round Led By SoftBank Vision Fund 2

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has raised a $220M Series E funding round. The funds will be used to continue the rapid growth and development of Eightfold's AI-powered Talent Intelligence Platform and expand its growing partner ecosystem. Work is changing and the workforce is evolving, forcing organizations to become future-ready today. The need for personalized reskilling and upskilling programs has become one of the most critical issues facing the global workforce today, and Eightfold AI is uniquely capable of solving this issue at a global scale.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

SoftBank Leads $640 Million Investment in Klarna, Valuing Buy-Now-Pay-Later Firm at $46 Billion

LONDON — Swedish fintech firm Klarna said Thursday that it raised $639 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank, valuing the company at $45.6 billion. Klarna is one of the largest providers of "buy-now-pay-later" services, which let people finance their shopping purchases interest-free over a period of monthly instalments. These services have become particularly popular since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Businessthepaypers.com

BharatPe acquires loyalty platform Payback India

BharatPe has acquired Payback India from American Express and ICICI Investments Strategic Fund. According to Business Standard, this is the first acquisition by BharatPe and will make Payback India a wholly-owned subsidiary of BharatPe. BharatPe's investors include Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.
Businessfinextra.com

Klarna raises $639m at $45.6 billion valuation

Klarna has raised $639 million in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 that values the buy now, pay later juggernaut at $45.6 billion. Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, WestCap Group, Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer, Permira, CBA, Bestseller Group, Ant Group, Northzone, GIC, well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and HMI joined the round.
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

SoftBank investment helps Klarna to $45.6bn valuation

Klarna has boosted its valuation by 50 per cent to $45.6bn in just three months as the buy-now, pay-later company raised fresh capital from Japan’s SoftBank. The new valuation — up from $31bn in March and $11bn last September — cements the Swedish group’s status as Europe’s most valuable private fintech company.
Economycryptofinancialtimes.com

Startup behind China’s Blockchain Service Network raises $30 million

Beijing-based Red Date Technology, the developer behind China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN), has closed a Series A round raising $30 million. The firm said in an announcement on Thursday that the round was led by Kenetic Capital and Prosperity7, the diversified growth fund of Saudi energy giant Aramco’s venture arm.
Businessthetechportal.com

Swedish fintech giant Klarna raises $639Mn to continue US expansion, valued at $45.6Bn

Swedish fintech firm Klarna sees its valuation shoot to an enviable $45.6 billion following a $639-million funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund II, cementing Klarna’s position as the most valuable private fintech company in Europe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management,...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Klarna Lands $639 Million, Valuing BNPL Company At $45.6 Billion

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna has landed $639 million in venture funding. In a Thursday (June 10) announcement, the company said it would use the new funds to expand internationally and further capture retail customers. The deal values Klarna, based in Sweden, at $45.6 billion, per the news...
Businessbetakit.com

Faire secures $260 million Series F round, claims $7 billion valuation

Kitchener-Waterloo and San Francisco-based retail startup Faire has secured $260 million in Series F financing, as it looks to build on a year of significant growth. Faire said the fresh capital gives it a valuation of $7 billion, nearly triple the firm’s valuation last October. The round was led by...
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

SoftBank, Uber, Tencent set to reap rewards from Didi IPO – TechCrunch

Didi didn’t disclose the size of its raise. Reuters reported the company could raise around $10 billion at a valuation of close to $100 billion. Cheng Wei, Didi’s 38-year-old founder owns 7% of the company’s shares and controls 15.4% of its voting power before the IPO, according to the prospectus. Major shareholder SoftBank Vision Fund owns 21.5% of the company, followed by Uber with 12.8% and Tencent at 6.8%.
BusinessAustralian News

Whatfix closes USD 90 million Series D backed by SoftBank

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced it has raised $90 million in Series D funding. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the round, with participation from Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital and Cisco Investments. Whatfix has now raised $139.8 million to-date and the company's valuation has increased three times in the past 15 months.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank-backed DoorDash enters Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Services will be initially limited to the city of Sendai in Miyagi prefecture, the...