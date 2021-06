The end of the Kimye era. During the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally opened up about what changed in her relationship with Kanye West. The Skims founder, 40, had stayed mostly quiet about her estranged husband throughout the show’s 20th season, but on the Thursday, June 10, episode, she spoke to Kris Jenner about how she realized she needed a change.