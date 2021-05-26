FSA Announces 'Slayers Of Dirt' Team for 2021

The “FSA Slayers Of Dirt” team is a mixtape of disciplines, personalities, and riding styles. Although our global team may consist of Americans, Canadians, English, French, Italians and New Zealanders, the love of slaying dirt is the common bond that brings us all together. Chosen for their attitude both on and off the bike, the Slayers Of Dirt are simply guys and gals you'd love to have on your next ride – and cheers a beverage with after. Results and accomplishments certainly count and have a place in our small sector of sport but they are not what define us. To Full Speed Ahead, it's the products, friendships, stories, and good times we care about. At the end of the day, we are all here for fun and the love of bikes.