Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

FSA Announces 'Slayers Of Dirt' Team for 2021

By FSA-MTB Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “FSA Slayers Of Dirt” team is a mixtape of disciplines, personalities, and riding styles. Although our global team may consist of Americans, Canadians, English, French, Italians and New Zealanders, the love of slaying dirt is the common bond that brings us all together. Chosen for their attitude both on and off the bike, the Slayers Of Dirt are simply guys and gals you'd love to have on your next ride – and cheers a beverage with after. Results and accomplishments certainly count and have a place in our small sector of sport but they are not what define us. To Full Speed Ahead, it's the products, friendships, stories, and good times we care about. At the end of the day, we are all here for fun and the love of bikes.

www.pinkbike.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsa#Slayers#Dirt Bikes#Americans#Canadians#Italians#New Zealanders#Fsa Race Team#Fsa Freeride Team#Cnc#Race#Chosen#Fun#Press Release#Riding Styles#English#Love#Friendships#Stem#Disciplines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Advocacyavc.com

Funding Friday: The Dirt Newsletter

So this is pretty cool. Dirt is a daily newsletter about the entertainment industry. The folks behind Dirt are funding it with a crowdfunding campaign on Mirror using NFTs. There are three Dirt NFTs you can buy, a single edition called Rainbow Wave, an edition of 30 called Pearl Pink, and an edition of 100 called Pea Green.
Motorsportsdealernews.com

The Dirt Buzz With Jason Gearld

Host Dale Spangler and guest Jason Gearld get in the weeds with this week's episode of The Dirt Buzz with a Dealernews tangent, but they get it back on track for the win. Gearld, founder and owner of Phoenix Handlebars and a Business Development Manager for MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com is a powersports industry veteran who has worked for Fox Racing, Hammerhead Designs, and MSR Hard Parts. His diverse skill set has allowed him to work in sales, marketing, and product development roles through the years, culminating in creating his own brand Phoenix Handlebars in 2017. Get to know J and learn more about his contributions to the world of powersports and off-road motorcycle riding and racing in this episode.
MusicantiMUSIC

Jordan Davis Announces Buy Dirt Tour

Jordan Davis has announced that he will be hitting the road later this year for his headlining Buy Dirt Tour, which he will be launching to promote his new "Buy Dirt" EP. The trek will feature support from Seaforth and Mackenzie Porter on all stops except the November 7th show in Verona, NY at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike

Commencal has unveiled its new race bike for the 2021 season. We've spotted this bike at a few events this year and it seems our suspicions were correct about a new suspension design. Most of the frame tubing is apparently lifted from the current Supreme but it now uses a "Virtual High Pivot" system, a pretty substantial departure from the high single pivot that the brand has used to so much success in the past few years.
Clay County, IAkicdam.com

CCF Dirt Events

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four major events will be taking place on the historical “clay” race track during the 2021 Clay County Fair in September. Starting at 8am on Tuesday, September 14th will be the Antique Tractor Pull. This will be free to all fairgoers. That evening will be the “Battle of The Blue Ribbon” featuring the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models.
Bicyclessingletrackworld.com

YT Release Updated Jeffsy Primus, Tues and Dirt Love

YT has announced that they are releasing updated versions of the Jeffsy, Tues and Dirt Love. With a few options for both the Tues and Jeffsy Primus, find the details, spec and pricing below. YT Jeffsy Primus. The Jeffsy Primus made waves last year as YT’s first bike for small...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Metal Slug Tactics Gets Officially Announced

Game publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio in partnership with SNK has recently announced Metal Slug Tactics. This game is an exciting adaptation of the iconic series’ satisfying action through grid-based tactical warfare. It will be coming to PC via Steam. Metal Slug Tactics reunites Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

UHV announces addition to women’s golf team

VICTORIA, Texas–University of Houston-Victoria women’s golf coach Garrett Adair today announced the signing of Evelyn Nguyen or Pearland to the women’s golf program. Nguyen is a 2021 Glenda Dawson high School graduate where she served her golf team ad team captain for the past two seasons. She was named the MVP of her golf team this past season as a senior.
CarsPinkbike.com

Peaty’s Introduces a New Premium Version of their LinkLube All-Weather

Introducing Peaty’s LinkLube All-Weather Premium Chain Lube!. Love our standard LinkLube All-Weather but want it to run even cleaner, smoother, quieter and last 30% longer? LinkLube All-Weather Premium is the lube you’ve been waiting for!. For use in all mixed weather conditions. LinkLube All-Weather Premium uses the same scientific approach...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Kingshunt Aiming for a June Open Beta Event

The Kingshunt team at Vaki Games has announced that the third-person multiplayer PvP game will be entering an open beta phase of development on June 22nd. The event will allow any interested player to try out the 5v5 game for free and experience its unique blend of tower defense, melee combat, and real-time strategy. With six character archetypes to choose from, players will be able to find the right one to suit their playstyle.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Greak: Memories of Azur due out for Switch in August, new trailer

Team17 and Navegante Entertainment have set a release date for Greak: Memories of Azur. The hand-drawn single-player adventure game will be making its way to Switch on August 17, the two sides confirmed today. Team17 also passed along the following overview and trailer:. With the lands of Azur overrun by...
Video Gamesbeastsofwar.com

New Bot War Turbo Edition Starter Set Coming Soon!

Traders Galaxy has announced that there is going to be a new Bot War Turbo Edition Starter Set coming up for pre-order alongside a bunch of other goodies on 1st July!. This new Starter Set is going to feature a clash between the Valiants and COIL. You can see some of the prototype miniatures here painted up and looking gorgeous! The final miniatures will be produced using Traders Galaxy's top-quality resin and will come alongside all you need to get started.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Back 4 Blood Summer Game Fest Trailer, Beta Coming In August

Warner Bros. Games have released a new trailer for Turtle Rock Studios’ upcoming co-op shooter Back 4 Blood, along with details on the upcoming beta. Back 4 Blood is the latest co-op shooter by the creators of Left 4 Dead, and once again has players shooting their way through a zombie apocalypse as they search for safe zones and scavenge whatever weapons and supplies they can find.
Sportsfis-ski.com

Canada Ski Team announces 2021-22 team nominations

The Canada Ski Teams are ready to take on the world in the 2021/22 season and today Alpine Canada Alpin is pleased to announce the athletes who have met published nomination criteria. As the world prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and another great World Cup season ahead, this group of proud Canadians are ready to reach for their peak and inspire Canadians to thrive in winter along side them.
Clay County, IAkilrradio.com

Dirt Events Announced for 2021 Clay County Fair

(Spencer) - Four major dirt track events will be taking place at the Grandstand during the 2021 Clay County Fair in September. Starting at 8 am on Tuesday, September 14th will be the Antique Tractor Pull. The evening festivities will feature the "Battle of the Blue Ribbon" which includes the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and the Tri-State Late Models.
Sportsrgrichardson.com

Canada Ski Team announces 2021-22 team nominations

The Canada Ski Teams are ready to take on the world in the 2021/22 season and today Alpine Canada Alpin is pleased to announce the athletes who have met published nomination criteria. As the world prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics and another great World Cup season ahead, this group of proud Canadians are ready to reach for their peak and inspire Canadians to thrive in winter along side them. The teams will spend the spring and summer months training in preparation for next season. The Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Team and Canadian Ski Cross Team are based out of the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific in Whistler, BC while the Canadian Alpine Ski Team relies heavily on the Canadian Sport Institute in Calgary with athletes training in their home provinces over the summer. The Canada Ski Teams will be formally introduced in the fall.Athlete nominations are based on meeting published nomination criteria which are available at AlpineCanada.org.Canadian Alpine Ski TeamMen’s Team Lead: Mark Tilston Women’s Team Lead: Manuel Gamper Ali Nullmeyer (Georgian Peaks Ski Club, Aug. 21, 1998) Amelia Smart (Panorama Ski Club, Aug. 1, 1998) Asher Jordan (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, Nov. 23, 1999)Britt Richardson (Calgary Alpine Racing Club, May 25, 2003) Broderick Thompson (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, April 19, 1994) Brodie Seger (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, Dec. 28, 1995) Cameron Alexander (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, May 31, 1997) Cassidy Gray (Team Panorama Ski Club, Jan. 25, 2001) Erik Read (Banff Alpine Racers, May 31, 1991) Erin Mielzynski (Georgian Peaks Ski Club, May 25, 1990) James Crawford (Whistler Mountain Ski Club/Georgian Peaks Ski Club, May 3, 1997) Jeffrey Read (Banff Alpine Racers, Oct. 1, 1997) Kyle Alexander (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, March 17, 1999) Laurence St-Germain (Club de Ski Mt-Sainte-Anne, May 30, 1994) Liam Wallace (Sunshine Alpine Racers, Sept. 3, 1999) Marie-Michèle Gagnon (Mont Orignal, April 25, 1989) Riley Seger (Whistler Mountain Ski Club, April 21, 1997) Roni Remme (Alpine Ski Club, Feb. 14, 1996) Sam Mulligan (Grouse Mountain Tyee Ski Club, Feb. 20, 1997)Trevor Philp (Banff Alpine Racers, May 1, 1992)Valerie Grenier (Club de Ski Mont-Tremblant, Oct. 30, 1996) Release courtesy of Alpine Canada.