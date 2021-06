If you do the same things with your toddler every day, they will naturally incorporate these into their routine as their independence grows. Repetition might seem like a laborious task, but when it comes to toddlers it’s invaluable in their learning process. Most parents will recognise that doing things over and over again can benefit their children but there is always potential in day to day activities. Here are just a few examples of how repetition can be an asset to your little one: