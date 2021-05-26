Feel Good Financially: Credit Card Tips

Many of us have been there. You’d like to put spend on a specific credit card, but you haven’t received it yet. Sure, some banks use UPS or FedEx for card delivery, but its arrival isn’t necessarily timely. And given recent uncertainty with the US Postal Service, we can be even less confident of credit card delivery time. Since we have limited control of this hobby aspect, one major thing we can do is to gain knowledge on the various card issuers’ policies on delivery time for credit cards and account information. Today, I hope to provide the best info we have, but of course, we don’t have reliable data for all card issuers. We welcome your datapoints in the comments! I’ll first describe a bit more about why you should care about this information.