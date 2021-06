In his most recent research article, “Threat-Inducing Violent Events Exacerbate Social Desirability Bias in Survey Responses,” Dr. Shane Singh, along with his co-author, investigates the connection between social desirability bias in survey data and terrorist attacks. Social desirability bias – or when people say they did or feel something that they do not actually do or feel – has been shown for decades to impact survey data, particularly in countries where certain attitudes are more socially desirable than others. For example, Singh’s research focuses on voter turnout in democratic countries where people are more likely to say that they did vote even if they did not because it may be seen as a citizen’s duty to vote in those countries.