Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home: everything we know so far

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Spider-Man: Far From Home instantly becoming a top trending film on Netflix after landing on the streaming service in late May, fans of the web-slinger have been keen to find out more about the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular Marvel film, aptly named Spider-Man: No Way Home. So...

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Films#Netflix Inc#Hollywood#Covid#Mcu#Electro#Happy Sad Confused#Home#Spoiler Alert#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind-The-Scenes Photos Show Tom Holland's Roughed-Up Peter Parker

Tom Holland is battered and bruised in behind-the-scenes snapshots from Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing new looks at a beat-up Peter Parker (Holland) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). Set after the events of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and news pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world, No Way Home returns to Midtown School of Science and Technology when Peter attempts to resume life as a friendly neighborhood high school student. Zendaya, who plays Peter and Ned's classmate MJ, captured the behind-the-scenes photos Batalon shared in an Instagram gallery with the caption "Ned & Peter."
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

10 Highest-Grossing MARVEL STUDIOS Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Since Iron Man was released in 2008, Marvel Studios has managed to produce hit after hit at the worldwide box office. Up until a recent Avatar re-release, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever released in theaters, and even with COVID, it's hard to imagine the studio's momentum slowing down.
CelebritiesSouth Coast Today

Why Peter Ravencroft denied to regain cosmic power against Garfield?

Granted, Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane was featured in multiple Marvel Comics (Spider-Man titles, primarily), so it could just be a comic reference. However, considering the number of rumors swirling around Andrew Garfield possibly returning to the role of Spider-Man in the MCU’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, what are the chances that Garfield’s being set up to return to his Amazing world, just in the Venom movies?
Shoppingbrothers-brick.com

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle (Part 1: The build) [Review]

LEGO has spent a lot of time exploring the Spider-Verse. From Monster Trucks to the Spider-Cave(!?), we’ve seen a lot of key characters and locations. One, though, was notable for its absence — the Daily Bugle. Now that lack has been addressed, and in a big, big way, as today we’re able to reveal that the newest set in the LEGO Spider-Man lineup is also the largest. Marvel 76178 Daily Bugle includes 3,772 pieces and will be available for US $299.99 | CAN $399.99 | UK £274.99 from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com from May 26 for LEGO VIP members and June 1, 2021 for all. This huge set includes a whopping twenty-five minifigures, two vehicles, and the eponymous skyscraper.
Shoppingbrothers-brick.com

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle revealed with 25 minifigures, including Blade, Punisher & Daredevil [News]

Today LEGO has taken the wraps off the biggest Spider-Man set to date, 76178 Daily Bugle. This massive 3,772-piece set features the headquarters of Spider-Man nemesis (and Peter Parker’s boss) J. Jonah Jameson’s newspaper, the Daily Bugle. The high-rise features a full interior with offices and lots of superhero action, but the set’s real draw is likely to be the minifigures, with a small army included. Altogether, there are 25 minifigures included, including several new superheroes that haven’t appeared in minifigure form before, such as Blade, Punisher, Daredevil, Black Cat, and Firestar. The Daily Bugle will be available for LEGO VIP members starting May 26, with a general release on June 1. It will retail for US $299.99 | CAN $399.99 | UK £274.99.