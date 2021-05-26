Spider-Man: No Way Home: everything we know so far

Today LEGO has taken the wraps off the biggest Spider-Man set to date, 76178 Daily Bugle. This massive 3,772-piece set features the headquarters of Spider-Man nemesis (and Peter Parker’s boss) J. Jonah Jameson’s newspaper, the Daily Bugle. The high-rise features a full interior with offices and lots of superhero action, but the set’s real draw is likely to be the minifigures, with a small army included. Altogether, there are 25 minifigures included, including several new superheroes that haven’t appeared in minifigure form before, such as Blade, Punisher, Daredevil, Black Cat, and Firestar. The Daily Bugle will be available for LEGO VIP members starting May 26, with a general release on June 1. It will retail for US $299.99 | CAN $399.99 | UK £274.99.