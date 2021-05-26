Cancel
Ready for a road trip, Chiefs Kingdom? NFL says fans can attend training camps this season

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Who’s ready for a road trip to St. Joseph?. According to a report from ESPN and another from the NFL Network, the NFL has informed teams they can host fans at training camp during this summer – subject to state and local guidelines – after keeping their doors closed during the pandemic-influenced camps of 2020.

www.kmbc.com
Nfl Network, Chiefs Kingdom, American Football, Espn, The Nfl Network, The Kansas City Chiefs
